SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Debuts in Investor Conferences in San Juan and Atlantic City

HONG KONG, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: SWIN) (“SOLOWIN” or the “Company”), one of the few Chinese investor-focused and versatile securities brokerage companies based in Hong Kong, debuted in two recent major investment conferences by delivering compelling presentations and engaging in one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sequire Investor Summit, in San Juan, Puerto Ric, from January 23 to 25, 2024, and The Microcap Conference, in Atlantic City, New Jersey from January 30 to February 1, 2024.

During the conferences, the Company highlighted the recent development of its virtual asset business. The Company’s wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (“Solomon JFZ”), obtained approval from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, upgrading its Type 1 license to provide virtual asset dealing services to its customers. This successful license uplift allows the Company to expand its business scope to provide both traditional securities dealing services and virtual asset trading services.

Mr. Thomas Tam, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We offer a wide spectrum of products and services across traditional assets to virtual assets. Through our omnibus account arrangement, our clients can now seamlessly trade virtual assets. We believe our future prospects are bright as the global markets, including regions like Hong Kong, the United States, and Singapore, are increasingly open to virtual asset trading. While cryptocurrency proves to be a promising asset class, it’s imperative to guarantee safety for all participants in the trading process. We will be dedicated to delivering secure and regulated virtual asset services to our valued customers.”

Based in Hong Kong, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS is a versatile securities brokerage company strategically focused on high-net-worth investors worldwide. It offers a wide spectrum of products and services, spanning from traditional assets to virtual assets through its advanced and secure one-stop electronic platform, Solomon Win.

Experiencing robust growth since 2021, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS distinguishes itself through its subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (“Solomon JFZ”), licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Future Commission. Solomon JFZ empowers the company to deliver unparalleled one-stop financial solutions to both individual investors and corporate clients. The diversified offerings include Securities Brokerage, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Virtual Assets, and cutting-edge FinTech Services. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://ir.solomonwin.com.hk.

