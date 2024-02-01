Digital Twin Consortium Announces Thynkli Regional Branch Organizers for Saudi Arabia

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced an agreement with Thynkli to be the Regional Branch Organizer (RBO) for Saudi Arabia. As an RBO, Thynkli will facilitate and drive local DTC engagements and activities with regional industry, government, and academic institutions on behalf of the consortium throughout Saudi Arabia.

DTC and Thynkli will collaborate on standards requirements, interoperability, use cases and proof of concepts (POC) in horizontal and vertical domains. Both companies will leverage their network of partners, companies, and associations with local government, industry, and academia to further the advancement of digital twin and enabling technologies in Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited to have Thynkli as the RBO for Saudi Arabia,” said Dan Isaacs, GM and CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. “We are confident they will leverage their business, academic, and government partners to furthering the adoption of digital twins throughout Saudi Arabia.”

“As a Regional Branch Organizer for DTC Saudi Arabia, we are looking forward to pioneering and accelerating the Digital Twin Technology Adoption in the Kingdom”, said Dana Kawas, CEO of Thynkli. “Our mission is to build a collaborative Digital Twin ecosystem with Industry, Government & Academia.”

About Thynkli

Thynkli is a progressive global Digital Twin Services company with a HQ in Canada and branches in Middle East. Thynkli designs, develops, and operates different types of Digital Twins using their methodology starting from the creation of Digital Twin Strategy, Architecture, Use Cases, Implementations and Managed Services. It focuses on the Digital Twin technology adoption and use cases in many industries, Smart Cities, Infrastructure, Mobility & Energy.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

