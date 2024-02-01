Mayfair Gold Achieves “A” Scoring from Digbee ESG

MATHESON, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF) is pleased to announce the publication of the Company’s third annual Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report from Digbee ESG™ (“Digbee”), a leading independent ESG assessment platform for the mining industry.

In Digbee’s latest assessment, Mayfair achieved an overall ESG score of “A” from Digbee’s independent panel of qualified mining ESG experts who reviewed the Company’s performance against rigorous and standardized scoring criteria.

Patrick Evans, Mayfair’s president and CEO, noted: “Excellence in ESG has been integral to Mayfair’s strategy from day one, following our acquisition of the Fenn-Gib Gold Project three years ago. In that time, we have sought continuous improvement in our ESG performance and are pleased to have now achieved an “A” scoring against our “BB” score last year. We extend our appreciation to our employees, consultants, and Board of Directors for their strong support as we strive for excellence in areas such as health and safety, environmental stewardship, community engagement, and corporate governance.”

Jamie Strauss, founder and CEO of Digbee, commented: “Mayfair’s commitment to transparency in ESG performance and disclosure is a credit to the Company. The Company has shown steady improvement over the past three years and is now well supported to lead the narrative with its consultants to develop a sustainable mine for the modern supply chain. Digbee has identified areas for further improvement which the Company has indicated it is keen to focus on.”

Details of Mayfair’s 2023 ESG Report can be found on Mayfair’s website and on Digbee’s website .

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade (Source: Tim Maunula, P. Geo., of T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc., who is deemed a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101). The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

