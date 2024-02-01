Pressure BioSciences Upcoming Investor Call to Discuss Recent Acquisition of Uncle Buds

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and distribution of broadly enabling pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and testing services across global industries, including nutraceuticals, food and beverage, health and wellness, cosmetics, biotherapeutics, and more, today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss the recent strategic acquisition of natural health and wellness innovator Uncle Bud’s (“UB”) in an all-stock transaction. In particular, the Company will discuss its current, in-process move to new, more efficient manufacturing space; the integration plan of the Uncle Bud’s team and product offerings into PBIO; and the significant growth expected from new UltraShear processed nanoemulsion products, which are expected to catapult the Company’s total revenue by 5X to about $10M in 2024.



Teleconference Information

Format: Company presentation followed by Q&A.

Date: Monday, February 5, 2024. 4:30pm ET (US).

Call-in Number: 888-267-2918 (code: 973092).

Transaction Significance

Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive and a major accelerator to PBIO’s top line revenue growth.

Combined companies will be positioned to attract new growth investment, rapidly strengthen the balance sheet, accelerate PBIO’s path to profitability in 2024, and catalyze PBIO’s drive to uplist to NASDAQ/NYSE in 2024.

UB leadership are experts in branding, spokesperson management, and online/retail multimedia marketing.

UB will rapidly incorporate PBIO’s best-in-class Nano-CBD into renowned and successful CBD product lines.

Senior management of UB/PBIO plan a dozen new nanoemulsion products for commercial release in 2024.

UB already markets and sells many products in health & wellness that expand well beyond Hemp and CBD.

UB continues building ongoing partnership with multi-Grammy award-winning Toni Braxton – highly successful marketing ambassador leaps to embrace combined PBIO/UB as continuing spokesperson.

UB enjoys strong following for leading hemp and CBD products, in extensive variety of high profile news outlets and magazines online over many years: https://www.unclebudshemp.com/press/.

UB currently boasts 70+ products, 865K on-line members, and enviable sales channels with leading large retailers.



Expected Financial Impact

Acquisition combines existing momentum and ready market execution power of Uncle Bud’s, with revolutionary product breakthroughs in absorption and speed of action, enabled by PBIO’s UltraShear nanoemulsions platform.

PBIO forecasts Uncle Bud’s $1.6 million 2023 revenue tripling to approximately $5 million in 2024.

PBIO forecasts a 5-fold catapult forward in total Company revenues to approximately $10 million in 2024.



Transaction Terms

About Uncle Bud’s

Launched in 2018 with a trailblazing hemp-based Pain Relief product, Uncle Bud’s has rapidly captured an innovative leadership role in the Hemp Seed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), and the broader Health & Wellness industry. The Uncle Bud’s brand is revered for its unwavering commitment to domestic manufacturing excellence, setting benchmarks for its organic, preservative-free, non-GMO standards and its ethical cruelty-free practices. Uncle Bud’s is dedicated to the highest-quality formulations and to continuous improvement, guided by the latest scientific research and development innovations – including the revolutionary performance breakthroughs delivered by PBIO’s patented UltraShear™ processing platform. Uncle Bud’s diverse product portfolio addresses an ever-broadening spectrum of consumer needs, encompassing pain relief, sophisticated skincare solutions, personal wellness and athletic recovery products, and specialized pet care items. Learn More: www.unclebudshemp.com * Follow On Social Media: @UncleBuds_Hemp.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

