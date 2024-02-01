ConnectWise Supercharges Startups Globally with 2024 PitchIT Accelerator Program: Applications Now Open

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced the highly anticipated launch of the 2024 PitchIT Accelerator Program, a prestigious worldwide competition that invites companies to highlight their innovative solutions and be discovered for their next-generation technology with the potential to revolutionize the industry.

ConnectWise PitchIT 2024, now in its sixth year, is built to unleash the global power of innovation for the IT channel ecosystem. It is a program that enables startup organizations to discover growth paths through the ConnectWise comprehensive accelerator program, which offers grant money, access to the IT Nation community, marketplace, and expert guidance. This program aims to help platform integrators achieve product-market fit, tap into a hungry channel of adopters, and unlock the SMB channel as a lucrative growth market.

“In the span of five years, we have had the privilege of hosting 62 companies in this esteemed competition, with last year alone witnessing the participation of representatives from six different countries," stated Jason Magee, CEO at ConnectWise. "We were truly exhilarated by the exceptional talent showcased by the finalists and Thread, the deserving first-place winner. Their innovative, collaborative AI (Artificial Intelligence) solution for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) left an impression on judges, attendees, and the IT channel ecosystem. As we eagerly anticipate the applications for the 2024 program, we remain committed to fueling new innovations and integrations that bring added value to our esteemed partner community.”

“We are thrilled to witness the tremendous excitement and pride surrounding the remarkable growth of the PitchIT program, as well as its expansion with applicants from around the world,” said Sean Lardo, Economy Evangelism Director at ConnectWise. “ConnectWise continues to make significant investments in startup technology companies globally, further exemplifying our unwavering dedication to fostering economic success. With boots on the ground, we are committed to providing the necessary resources and support to empower our valued partners through the program and drive their continued growth and prosperity.”

PitchIT exemplifies the company’s commitment to providing a platform for entrepreneurs to highlight their talents globally. The IT channel industry presents a vibrant global market that eagerly embraces innovative solutions from startups and emerging companies worldwide. ConnectWise actively encourages participation from every continent to apply.

ConnectWise offers customized support to help applicants achieve product-market fit and gain traction among the global IT Solution Provider community, whether in EMEA, APAC, or the Americas. The ConnectWise team will work closely with them to understand the unique challenges and opportunities for applications, ensuring that they have the necessary resources and guidance to succeed. Additionally, the company’s global network and marketplace connect businesses with potential users and growth opportunities, enabling growth and expansion into new markets.



Selected applicants will have the opportunity to work closely with respected industry experts from ConnectWise and other organizations. Through comprehensive business accelerator sessions covering sales, marketing, value proposition, market readiness, and more, contestants will receive invaluable guidance to refine their respective offerings. The culmination of this journey will be a live-streamed PitchIT competition later this year, where three finalists will be selected.

Since being recognized as PitchIT winners and joining the ConnectWise ecosystem, the growth experienced by these exceptional entrepreneurs has been nothing short of remarkable, with Annual Recurring Revenue soaring up to an impressive $125,000.

"For any startup looking to collaborate with MSPs, ConnectWise's PitchIT program is the obvious starting point," said Bobby Jacobs, Head of Growth at Thread. "The PitchIT journey prepares and propels startups to succeed in the MSP industry and provides an unparalleled opportunity to build connections. These connections continue to thrive, and we support each other in navigating the MSP space."

"I would highly recommend the PitchIT program to any startup/emerging product company targeting service providers,” Kamalesh Srikanth, Head of Customer Experience at AlertOps. “The grand prize was great, but the lessons learned, and friends made were truly invaluable."

Interested participants can submit their applications online until April 30, 2024. PitchIT finalists will be selected from the pool of contestants to present their solutions on the grand stage at IT Nation Connect 2024, taking place in Orlando, Florida in November. The ultimate prize for the winner is a $70,000 grant, providing invaluable support to propel their business forward.

ConnectWise offers global opportunities for startups and emerging companies in the MSP industry. With customized regional support, access to a network of over 45,000 partners worldwide, and comprehensive empowerment and support, ConnectWise helps entrepreneurs achieve product-market fit and gain traction in their local and global markets.

To learn more about the PitchIT Accelerator Program and apply, please visit https://www.connectwise.com/theitnation/pitchit.

