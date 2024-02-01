Heritage Grocers Group Expands Senior Leadership Team, Adds DeAnn Brunts to Board of Directors

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, is pleased to announce it has named DeAnn Brunts as a member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



With more than 30 years of executive experience in operational, strategic and financial management, Ms. Brunts is a seasoned expert in risk management and governance. Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) in addition to numerous Chief Financial Officer and Business Unit Leader roles across the retail, food, consumer goods, manufacturing, distribution and service industries for both public and private companies.

“We are thrilled to bring DeAnn onto HGG’s Board of Directors and look forward to all that her expertise and senior knowledge will bring to the company,” said Doug Sanders, Chairman and CEO of Heritage Grocers Group. “HGG strives to deliver an exceptional shopping experience for all our customers, while also focusing on working with the best possible partners to achieve our goals. DeAnn’s extensive experience across a variety of financial leadership positions makes her the perfect fit to join our Board, and we’re very pleased to have her.”

Additionally, Ms. Brunts served as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), where she led various initiatives related to IPOs and M&A. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS), a position she has held since 2015, Benson Hill (since 2020) and Claire’s Holdings, LLC (since 2021). Ms. Brunts earned an MBA in Finance and Operations Management from The Wharton School and a BSBA in Accounting from the University of Missouri in St. Louis.

“I am very pleased to join the Board of Directors at HGG and am eager to help drive the company forward as it continues to strategically expand and explore new locations and growth,” added Ms. Brunts. “HGG provides a unique and important offer to its customers who want specialized, authentic products reflective of their communities and tradition, and I look forward to working with Doug and team and leveraging my skills and experience to make an immediate, positive impact.”

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

