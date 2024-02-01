Stryve Foods Expands Distribution Footprint, Now Available at Leading Retailers Across the Nation

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), a pioneer in creating healthy and convenient protein snacks, is excited to announce a significant expansion in its distribution network. All three of the Company’s retail brands, Stryve, Vacadillos and Kalahari, are gaining momentum in the marketplace. The Company continues to build valuable relationships with retail partners and is excited to share, that its products are now available at Love’s Travel Stops, Sierra Trading, Anderson Convenience Market, King’s Fuel, Energy North, AMCON Distributing Company, Affiliated Foods, AGNE Distributors, Yesway/Allsups, Gate Petroleum, Dickerson Oil, Circle K Florida, and have also expanded distribution at HEB, AWG, Parker Company, Hot Spot, Lunds & Byerly’s.



Stryve is committed to making high-quality, protein-packed snacks accessible to consumers nationwide. The addition of these prominent retailers to the Company’s distribution network broadens its products’ availability while providing consumers with convenient and nutritious on-the-go snacking options.

"We are thrilled to partner with such esteemed retailers to make our delicious and healthy snacks more widely accessible," said Katie Grady, Chief Customer Officer at Stryve Foods. "As a company, we are dedicated to providing consumers with convenient, high-protein snack options that not only taste great but also support a healthy and active lifestyle."

Stryve’s CEO, Chris Boever, commented, “I am encouraged by our increasing distribution and improved sales velocities. Our highly differentiated brands deliver significantly more protein than traditional meat snacks. Our products are crafted with high-quality beef and a blend of flavorful spices, free from sugar and no artificial preservatives, nitrates, or other additives, making them perfect snacks for health-conscious and flavor seeking consumers alike. We are making fantastic progress in our transformation; I am highly encouraged by our continued performance and increasingly confident in our future.”

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos. Stryve sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products in order to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, convenience store, mass merchants, and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. For more information about Stryve Foods, Inc., visit www.ir.stryve.com.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

