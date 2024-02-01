6G Wireless Technology Research Report 2024 - Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Opportunities in AI, Automation & Robotics, IoT, and VR and AR markets

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Wireless Technology Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 6G wireless technology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for higher bandwidth, growing demand for low latency, and rising number of connected devices across the globe.



The future of the global 6G wireless technology market looks promising with opportunities in the artificial intelligence, automation & robotics, internet of things, and VR and AR markets.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies 6G wireless technology companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

6G Wireless Technology Market Insights



The publisher forecasts that infrastructure is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising development of new 6G technologies.



Within this market, automation and robotic will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for automation in manufacturing, logistics, and other industries.



North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increase adoption of wireless technology and rising number of smart cities and infrastructure in the region.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the 6G wireless technology market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global 6G Wireless Technology Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global 6G Wireless Technology Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global 6G Wireless Technology Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Infrastructure

3.3.2: Deployment

3.3.3: Apps and Services

3.4: Global 6G Wireless Technology Market by Application

3.4.1: Artificial Intelligence

3.4.2: Automation & Robotics

3.4.3: Internet of Things

3.4.4: VR and AR

3.4.5: Other



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global 6G Wireless Technology Market by Region

4.2: North American 6G Wireless Technology Market

4.2.2: North American 6G Wireless Technology Market by Application: Artificial Intelligence, Automation & Robotics, Internet of Things, VR and AR, and Other

4.3: European 6G Wireless Technology Market

4.3.1: European 6G Wireless Technology Market by Product Type: Infrastructure, Deployment, and Apps and Services

4.3.2: European 6G Wireless Technology Market by Application: Artificial Intelligence, Automation & Robotics, Internet of Things, VR and AR, and Other

4.4: APAC 6G Wireless Technology Market

4.4.1: APAC 6G Wireless Technology Market by Product Type: Infrastructure, Deployment, and Apps and Services

4.4.2: APAC 6G Wireless Technology Market by Application: Artificial Intelligence, Automation & Robotics, Internet of Things, VR and AR, and Other

4.5: ROW 6G Wireless Technology Market

4.5.1: ROW 6G Wireless Technology Market by Product Type: Infrastructure, Deployment, and Apps and Services

4.5.2: ROW 6G Wireless Technology Market by Application: Artificial Intelligence, Automation & Robotics, Internet of Things, VR and AR, and Other



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global 6G Wireless Technology Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global 6G Wireless Technology Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global 6G Wireless Technology Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global 6G Wireless Technology Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global 6G Wireless Technology Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global 6G Wireless Technology Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: AT&T

7.2: Autotalks

7.3: Broadcom Corporation

7.4: China Telecom

7.5: China Unicom

