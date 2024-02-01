Environmental Sensor Market Set for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach USD 3 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Sensor Market by Type (Temperature, Humidity, Air Quality, Ultraviolet, Water Quality, Soil Moisture, Integrated), Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor, Portable), Application (Smart Home, Smart Office, Smart City) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Environmental sensors are embracing the spotlight as the global market sees a significant surge, with projections indicating a leap from USD 1.8 billion in 2023 to USD 3.0 billion by 2028, according to a recently published research report.

Achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2023 to 2028, this market growth is fueled by innovative applications across smart homes, smart offices, and smart city projects, as well as a burgeoning demand in the consumer electronics sector.

Within the market, the gas/air quality segment is expected to witness exceptionally high growth due to increasing health concerns linked to air pollution, enhanced regulatory standards, and the integration of advanced sensor technologies. These sensors play a crucial role in monitoring harmful pollutants, delivering crucial data to both individuals and regulatory bodies, and are anticipated to garner a robust market share in the forecast period.

The use of environmental sensors in consumer electronics is experiencing unprecedented growth. With environmental consciousness rising among consumers, there is a heightened demand for electronic devices capable of monitoring parameters such as UV radiation, air quality, and noise levels. Technological advancements have enabled these sensors to be integrated into a wide array of consumer products, marking a significant trend in the industry.

In terms of geographic market share, the Asia Pacific region is positioned to dominate. As home to a vast population of smartphone users and a hub for technological innovation, this region reflects a strong growth trajectory propelled by the integration of environmental sensors in mobile devices and an increasing awareness of air pollution's health impacts.

The report conducts a thorough analysis of the environmental sensor market, providing insights into the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping this dynamic space. A deep dive into the strategies of key market players reveals how industry leaders are navigating the competitive landscape and revolutionizing environmental monitoring solutions.

The report offers a comprehensive examination of the environmental sensor landscape, including a granular analysis of various market segments by type, deployment, application, and region, underpinned by a meticulous assessment of market trends and key industry players.

Stakeholders and decision-makers will be equipped with actionable insights to effectively strategize in this rapidly evolving market. Although competition is intense, innovation and technological prowess remain steadfast as companies aim to make significant headway in the environmental sensing domain.

As industries worldwide continue to adapt to the growing importance of environmental health, this research report serves as an invaluable resource, charting out the trajectory of the environmental sensor market, underlining its potential for fostering sustainable practices, and ultimately contributing to the well-being of people and the planet.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Implementation of Stringent Regulations to Reduce Air Pollution

Health and Safety Concerns

Increased Deployment of Air Quality Monitoring Stations

Strong Focus on Implementation of Smart City Projects

Growing Demand for Environmental Sensors from Manufacturers of Consumer Electronics

High Data and Maintenance Costs

Adverse Impact of Extreme Temperatures on Sensors' Operational Life

Rising Deployment of IoT and Cloud-Based Technologies in Environmental Sensors

Development of Nanotechnology-Based Environmental Monitoring Products

Integration of GIS with IoT for Seamless Data Collection

Need to Monitor Water Pollution in Industrial and Residential Sectors

Requirement for Regular Maintenance and Variations in Specifications Based on Technology and Application

Complexities Associated with Installation and Maintenance in Remote and Harsh Environments

Honeywell International Inc.

Sensirion AG

Siemens

AMS-Osram AG

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Omron Corporation

Raritan Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Schneider Electric

Amphenol Corporation

Aeroqual

Alphasense Inc.

Avtech Software, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Apogee Instruments, Inc.

Breeze Technologies

Develco Products A/S

Elichens

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Meter Group, Inc.

Nuwave Sensors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Riot Technology Corp.

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

