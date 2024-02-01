Questex’s Vibe Conference Announces the 2024 Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award Finalists and the Innovation Award Finalists

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today announces the Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award finalists and the Innovation Award finalists. The nominees each have a passion for the industry and have helped to advance it in significant ways. The finalists for both awards show unique and lasting contributions to the hospitality industry, enhance employee culture, act as leaders and mentors, and progress social issues, mental health, sustainability and inclusivity. Vibe Conference takes place February 26-28 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA.



Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant said, “These seven individuals are stellar examples of the passion, leadership, and innovation in the beverage industry today. We look forward to announcing the winners at the Vibe Conference in February.”

Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award Finalists

Wallace “Wally” Blair Doolin, Co-Founder of Black Box Intelligence: Previously CEO of Carlson Restaurants Worldwide and TGI Friday's, CEO & Chairman of Buca, Inc., and CEO & Board Member for La Madeleine & President of Applebee's, today Doolin is active on non-profit boards of Share Our Strength Emeriti and Community Wealth Partners. He also works with his company Black Box Intelligence to unlock potential in the restaurant industry through insights, knowledge, and experience. Doolin is an avid volunteer in Ethiopia, Honduras, and nationally through No Kid Hungry. He is currently focused on Talbot County, Maryland issues and is a volunteer at a food bank, farmer’s market, and shelter. Doolin and his wife established an endowment with the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation to award annual scholarships to minorities and women pursuing an education in the restaurant industry.

Innovation Award Finalists

Becky Boyd, Senior Director of Menu Innovation and Strategy for Bloomin’ Brands : With a passion for culinary and beverage excellence, Boyd spearheads the strategic direction for menu innovation and quality workstreams for Bloomin’ Brands’ casual dining portfolio of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill. Boyd’s journey with Bloomin’ Brands started in operations as an hourly employee and has grown into a management position. She is a driving force behind the continued growth and success of Bloomin’ Brands’ beverage and culinary programs in the industry.

The awards were judged by Vibe Advisory Council members. Winners will be announced at Vibe Conference on February 27.

Vibe Conference takes place February 26-28 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA.

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2024 conference will be held February 26-28 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA.

