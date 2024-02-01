Backyard Discovery Introduces Three New Premium Greenhouses

PITTSBURG, Kan., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Discovery , the leaders in outdoor play and patio products, are adding a line of premium greenhouses to their vast portfolio of high quality, ready-to-assemble outdoor playsets, patio structures and outdoor kitchens. The aesthetically pleasing new line features three unique styles of ready-to-assemble greenhouses that all feature forced and passive ventilation, flexible workspaces, easy watering, PowerPorts™ and are PRO-TECT® tested and proven to withstand up to 100 mph winds and 50 pounds of snow load per square foot.

Features of the New Greenhouse Line Include:

Three New Beautiful Designs: The 12’ x7’ Bellerose Greenhouse features a beautiful traditional design comprised of 100% cedar wood and four-wall Polycarbonate windows offering improved heat retention. This set also offers an elevated design with a stylish pergola over the entry door. The 12’x 7’ Zalie Greenhouse is a modern masterpiece with a spacious interior and commercial-grade four-wall polycarbonate windows and ceiling. The 9’ x 6’ Willow Greenhouse offers another modern design in a smaller footprint; perfect for homeowners needing a more compact set.

All three of the greenhouses are turn-key, ready-to-assemble designs with pre-drilled holes and supported by the 3D interactive BILT app for assembly ease. Thoughtful Ventilation: Each set features forced ventilation with temperature-activated exhaust fans as well as easy-open windows to allow for passive ventilation.

Each greenhouse features a proprietary PowerPort™ for fans, misters and more. All-Weather Design: All are PRO-TECT® tested and proven to withstand winds up to 100 mph, 50 pounds of snow load per square foot and come with concrete and ground anchors included.







“Since the pandemic, we have seen greater interest in gardening and consumers growing their own fruits and vegetables,” said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing for Backyard Discovery. “Our beautifully designed greenhouses provide homeowners the opportunity to extend their growing season by offering plants more sunlight and more consistent temperatures throughout the year. Each greenhouse offers a space that blends tranquility and productivity, providing homeowners a refuge and sanctuary to enjoy.”

In addition to thoughtful designs, Backyard Discovery products are all built to withstand the outdoor elements including sun, rain, extreme temperatures, and high winds. They are the only company on the market offering PRO-TECT® proof in testing, including their new greenhouses, that can withstand up to 100 mph winds.

For more information on Backyard Discovery, or their new greenhouses, please visit www.backyarddiscovery.com or follow them on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

About Backyard Discovery

For over 30 years, Backyard Discovery has been producing the highest quality swing sets, playhouses, pergolas, gazebos, outdoor kitchens, greenhouses, and patio products for the home. Our team of innovators and specialists are passionate about bringing our love of quality family moments to your backyard. We are everyday parents just like you, while also expert craftsmen with a long legacy of building great products for millions of customers.

