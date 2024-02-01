LTE and 5G Broadcast Analysis Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LTE and 5G broadcast market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global LTE and 5G broadcast market looks promising with opportunities in the video on demand (VOD), mobile TV, connected cars, emergency alerts, stadiums, e-newspapers and e-magazines, radio, and data feed & notification markets.

The major drivers for this market are rising smartphone penetration combined with rising LTE and 5G mobile subscribers, increasing acceptance of seamless mobile data services and on-demand content, and expanding requirement for widespread device connectivity as a result of iot growth.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies LTE and 5G broadcast companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Insights

5G broadcast is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because of home customers' growing desire to watch live broadcasts of all sporting events, including football tournaments, chess competitions, cricket world cups, and other competitions.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing advancements in hardware-driven connected internet-of-things (iot) devices and the increasing need for incredibly low latency data connectivity.

Features of the Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

Market Size Estimates: LTE and 5g broadcast market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: LTE and 5g broadcast market size by technology, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: LTE and 5g broadcast market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different technology, end use industry, and regions for the LTE and 5G broadcast market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the LTE and 5G broadcast market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by Technology

3.3.1: LTE Broadcast

3.3.2: 5G Broadcast

3.4: Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Video on demand (VOD)

3.4.2: Mobile TV

3.4.3: Connected Cars

3.4.4: Emergency Alerts

3.4.5: Stadiums

3.4.6: E-Newspapers and E- Magazines

3.4.7: Radio

3.4.8: Data Feed & Notifications



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by Region

4.2: North American LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

4.2.2: North American LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by End Use Industry: Video on demand (VOD), Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Emergency Alerts, Stadiums, E-Newspapers and E- Magazines, Radio, and Data Feed & Notifications

4.3: European LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

4.3.1: European LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by Technology: LTE Broadcast and 5G Broadcast

4.3.2: European LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by End Use Industry: Video on demand (VOD), Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Emergency Alerts, Stadiums, E-Newspapers and E- Magazines, Radio, and Data Feed & Notifications

4.4: APAC LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

4.4.1: APAC LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by Technology: LTE Broadcast and 5G Broadcast

4.4.2: APAC LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by End Use Industry: Video on demand (VOD), Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Emergency Alerts, Stadiums, E-Newspapers and E- Magazines, Radio, and Data Feed & Notifications

4.5: ROW LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

4.5.1: ROW LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by Technology: LTE Broadcast and 5G Broadcast

4.5.2: ROW LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by End Use Industry: Video on demand (VOD), Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Emergency Alerts, Stadiums, E-Newspapers and E- Magazines, Radio, and Data Feed & Notifications



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Qualcomm Corporation

7.2: Cisco Systems

7.3: Nokia

7.4: Huawei Technologies

7.5: Enensys Technologies

7.6: Telstra Corporation

7.7: Ericsson

7.8: Reliance Jio

7.9: Samsung Electronics

7.10: ZTE Corporation

