Global Galvanized Steel Wire Industry Report 2024: Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

The global galvanized steel wire market is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global galvanized steel wire market looks promising with opportunities in the power distribution network and bridge markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of galvanized steel wires in the building sector due to their extreme durability and temperature resistance and growing use of multi-core electric cables strengthened with galvanized steel wire in the electronics sector.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies galvanized steel wire companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Galvanized Steel Wire Market Insights

Hot-dip galvanized will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to extended lifespan.

Within this market, power distribution network is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing utilization of this wire within the electronics sector to enhance the strength of multi-core electric cables.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to expansion of steel production and investments in infrastructure projects that involve lift and motion applications.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the galvanized steel wire market by product (electro-galvanizing steel wire and hot-dip galvanized steel wire), application (power distribution network, bridge, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Product

3.3.1: Electro-Galvanizing Steel Wire

3.3.2: Hot-Dip Galvanized Steel Wire

3.4: Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Application

3.4.1: Power Distribution Network

3.4.2: Bridge

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Region

4.2: North American Galvanized Steel Wire Market

4.2.2: North American Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Application: Power Distribution Network, Bridge, and Others

4.3: European Galvanized Steel Wire Market

4.3.1: European Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Product: Electro-Galvanizing Steel Wire and Hot-Dip Galvanized Steel Wire

4.3.2: European Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Application: Power Distribution Network, Bridge, and Others

4.4: APAC Galvanized Steel Wire Market

4.4.1: APAC Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Product: Electro-Galvanizing Steel Wire and Hot-Dip Galvanized Steel Wire

4.4.2: APAC Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Application: Power Distribution Network, Bridge, and Others

4.5: ROW Galvanized Steel Wire Market

4.5.1: ROW Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Product: Electro-Galvanizing Steel Wire and Hot-Dip Galvanized Steel Wire

4.5.2: ROW Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Application: Power Distribution Network, Bridge, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Davis

7.2: Artsons

7.3: Seal Wire

7.4: King Steel

7.5: Hua Yuan

7.6: TianZe

7.7: Shanxi Broadwire

7.8: HF-WIRE

7.9: TianYang

7.10: Yicheng

