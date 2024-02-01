Farm Animal Healthcare Market Size & Share to Exceed USD 43.2 billion by 2034, at CAGR of 7.50%. Overview, Analysis, Dynamics, Report, Trend/Opportunities, Segmentation, Players, Growth Rate/Value – By PMI

Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Farm Animal Healthcare Market size was valued at about USD 22.3 billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 7.50% to extend a value of USD 43.2 billion by 2034.”

What is Farm Animal Healthcare?

Market Overview:

Farm Animal Healthcare refers to the practices and procedures employed to ensure the well-being, health, and productivity of animals raised on farms. This encompasses a range of activities aimed at preventing and treating diseases, promoting overall health, and optimizing the performance of livestock.

The key aspects of animal healthcare includes, Preventive Medicine - This involves measures taken to prevent the outbreak and spread of diseases. This can include vaccination programs, regular health inspections, and biosecurity measures to minimize the risk of introducing diseases to the farm. Nutrition - Providing animals with a balanced and nutritious diet is essential for their health and productivity. Proper nutrition contributes to the development of strong immune systems and helps prevent nutritional deficiencies. Disease Management - Farms implement strategies to identify, control, and treat diseases that may affect their livestock. This may involve the use of medications, vaccines, and quarantine procedures. Reproductive Health - Managing the reproductive health of farm animals is crucial for maintaining and improving herd or flock productivity. This includes monitoring estrus cycles, artificial insemination, and ensuring proper care during pregnancy and childbirth.

Housing and Environment - The living conditions and environment of farm animals play a significant role in their health. Adequate housing, ventilation, sanitation, and space are important factors in preventing the spread of diseases and ensuring the well-being of the animals. Further, veterinary care, record keeping, welfare standards, are other key aspects of farm animal healthcare.





Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

As the global population continues to grow, there is a rising demand for animal-derived products such as meat, milk, and eggs. This drives the need for efficient farm animal healthcare practices to ensure the health and productivity of livestock.

Diseases can have a significant impact on livestock productivity. The need to prevent, control, and manage diseases through vaccination programs, biosecurity measures, and proper healthcare contributes to the growth of the farm animal healthcare market.

Advances in veterinary medicine and technology have led to the development of new and improved healthcare products and services for farm animals. This includes vaccines, diagnostic tools, and pharmaceuticals, driving the growth of the farm animal healthcare market.

Consumers and regulatory authorities are increasingly concerned about the safety and quality of animal-derived food products. Proper healthcare practices in farm animals help ensure that the products meet safety standards, leading to increased consumer confidence.

Governments worldwide implement regulations and initiatives to promote animal welfare, prevent disease outbreaks, and ensure the safety of food products. Compliance with these regulations often requires farmers to adopt modern and effective healthcare practices.

Growing investments in the agriculture sector, including animal farming, contribute to the adoption of advanced healthcare practices. Farmers may invest in better nutrition, veterinary services, and healthcare technologies to enhance the overall well-being of their livestock.

The integration of technology, such as precision farming and data analytics, in agriculture has extended to animal farming. This enables farmers to monitor the health and well-being of their livestock more effectively, contributing to the growth of the farm animal healthcare market.

Restrain Factors:

High costs of veterinary products and services.

Limited awareness and education.

Resistance to change.

Stringent regulatory approvals.

Environmental and ethical concerns.

Limited access to veterinary services.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Product (Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Medical Feed Additives, and Other Therapeutics)

By Animal Type (Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Sheep, and Other Farm Animals) Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Top Leading Players in Farm Animal Healthcare Market:

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Animal Health Inc.

Elanco

IDEXX Laboratories

Merck & Co. Inc.

Phibro Animal Health

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Farm Animal Healthcare Market:

The integration of digital technologies in farm animal healthcare is becoming more prevalent. This includes the use of sensors, wearable, and data analytics to monitor the health, behavior, and performance of livestock. Digital solutions enable real-time tracking and early detection of health issues.

Precision farming techniques, such as precision livestock farming (PLF), involve the use of sensors, automation, and data analytics to optimize farm management. PLF can enhance animal welfare, improve productivity, and reduce resource inefficiencies by providing farmers with actionable insights.

Telemedicine and remote veterinary consultations are gaining traction. These technologies allow farmers to seek expert advice without the need for physical presence, especially in remote areas where access to veterinary services may be limited.

The growing interest in plant-based and alternative protein sources is impacting the farm animal healthcare market. As consumer preferences shift, there are opportunities for innovation in feed formulations and nutritional strategies to support alternative protein production.

Advances in biotechnology are leading to the development of novel vaccines and therapeutic solutions for farm animals. This includes the use of recombinant DNA technology to create more effective and targeted vaccines against various diseases.

The concept of personalized nutrition is gaining traction in animal farming. Tailoring nutrition plans based on individual animal needs and genetic profiles can optimize growth, health, and overall productivity.

Challenges of Farm Animal Healthcare Market:

The overuse and misuse of antibiotics in farm animals contribute to the emergence of antimicrobial resistance.

The lengthy approval process may limit the availability of advanced healthcare options for farmers.

In rural and remote areas, farmers may face challenges in accessing timely and affordable veterinary services.

The emergence of new and highly contagious diseases can lead to widespread outbreaks, causing economic losses for farmers and impacting the overall farm animal healthcare system.

Climate change can lead to extreme weather events, changing disease patterns, and shifts in the distribution of disease vectors

Recent Development:

In November 2019, MSD launched new farm audit tool which allows the vets to assess suckler herd performance known as “Animal Health Suckler Herd Performance Checklist”. The audit tool allows the vet to develop action plans for farmers for optimizing herd health.

Key highlights of the Farm Animal Healthcare Market:

The farm animal healthcare market has experienced significant growth driven by the increasing demand for animal-derived products, rising awareness of animal welfare, and advancements in veterinary medicine.

The integration of digital technologies, precision farming, and data analytics is transforming farm animal healthcare.

The globalization of the livestock industry has led to increased international trade in animal products.

Farmers are adopting measures to ensure humane treatment, proper housing, and overall well-being of their livestock.

The trend towards sustainable and organic farming practices is influencing the farm animal healthcare market.

The "One Health" approach, recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, is gaining prominence.

North America is likely to dominate the Farm Animal Healthcare Market Owing to the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases. Additionally, the growing animal farming and growing demand for the protein-rich diet are the major factors driving the growth for the target market in the region.

