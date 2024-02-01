Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa Now Open and Totally Reimagined

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa has opened its doors with a dramatic new design, presenting an ethereal open and airy look. The refurbishment has touched all areas of this coveted resort, from the stylistic pool entrance to the grand lobby to the most beloved white, sandy beachfront in Palm Beach. Every room and suite in the resort is just steps away from the idyllic private beach.







No expense was spared on this reimagined resort. Owner/developer Jeff Greene explained, “My vision was to go beyond the boutique hotel concept and offer discerning guests a place that feels like home. We offer the best of everything here, from the very best wines and spirits to opulent Italian Fili d‘Oro bed linens to the ultimate rain shower experience in every room.”

The new look presents a relaxed take on the effortlessly stylish and ultra-luxurious accommodations, featuring 134 ocean front, ocean view, garden view rooms and suites. Every room is a sanctuary. Tideline is currently offering a special introductory room rate of $455 per room per night, plus tax and resort fee, for a limited time.

The Spa at Tideline is a two-time winner of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards as one of the best spas in the United States. The 6,000 square foot spa retreat is designed for the optimum relaxation spa experience and includes both individual and couples suites. Guests can enjoy the exclusive Tideline time reversal facial, a number of unique massages, manicures, pedicures and hair cutting and coloring. The Spa is currently offering the Oasis Spa Special for only $285 plus service charge which includes a Drift Away Massage and Gentle Glow facial.

Brandon’s is the resort’s destination restaurant, where guests can dine on the beach, on the beach-front patio or inside in the newly redesigned space. Brandon’s offers creative cuisine with a unique menu of fresh coastal cuisine, fine wines and nouveau crafted cocktails, all while gazing out at the Atlantic Ocean. Mizu, a minimalist designed sushi bar, follows a chef-driven menu with seasonal specialties set in a seaside atmosphere.

Tideline’s celebrated grand ballroom provides breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and the resort’s white sandy beach. The oceanfront terrace or the private beachfront is the perfect spot for a beautiful wedding or other special occasion. The resort is also the ideal location for corporate board meetings to exquisite cocktail receptions, with 7,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor venues, including the dramatic pool deck and lush gardens.

“We have tailored all touchpoints throughout the renovation to deliver a sophisticated travel experience that is unique to Tideline,” said Greene. “It is an honor to relaunch the jewel of Palm Beach. This bespoke beachfront location is the ideal backdrop for our highly curated experiences that are personalized for all our guests,” added Greene.

For reservations and information, visit www.tidelineresort.com

Hotel: 561.934.4040 | Reservations: 866.477.1884.

