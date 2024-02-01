World Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Industry Report 2024-2030 Featuring Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Merck Millipore

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrophoresis equipment and supply market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global electrophoresis equipment and supply market looks promising with opportunities in the academic and research institute, hospital and diagnostic centre, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology company markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for innovative therapies and drugs and rising research activities on genes, proteins, and certain biomolecules.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies electrophoresis equipment and supply companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market Insights

Capillary electrophoresis system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its ability to detect millimolar to nano-molar binding interactions that are helpful in precise measurements.

Within this market, pharmaceutical and biotechnology company will remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of electrophoresis in quality control of pharmaceutical formulations.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to due to increasing demand from research and development projects.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the electrophoresis equipment and supply market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Gel Electrophoresis Systems

3.3.2: Capillary Electrophoresis Systems

3.3.3: Electrophoresis Accessories

3.4: Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Application

3.4.1: Academic and Research Institutes

3.4.2: Hospitals and Diagnostics Centres

3.4.3: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Region

4.2: North American Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market

4.2.2: North American Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Application: Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostics Centres, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Others

4.3: European Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market

4.3.1: European Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Product Type: Gel Electrophoresis Systems, Capillary Electrophoresis Systems, and Electrophoresis Accessories

4.3.2: European Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Application: Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostics Centres, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Others

4.4: APAC Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market

4.4.1: APAC Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Product Type: Gel Electrophoresis Systems, Capillary Electrophoresis Systems, and Electrophoresis Accessories

4.4.2: APAC Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Application: Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostics Centres, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Others

4.5: ROW Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market

4.5.1: ROW Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Product Type: Gel Electrophoresis Systems, Capillary Electrophoresis Systems, and Electrophoresis Accessories

4.5.2: ROW Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Application: Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostics Centres, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supply Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.2: GE Healthcare

7.3: Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.4: Agilent Technologies

7.5: Merck Millipore

