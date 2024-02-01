InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Diaper for Dogs (CTK-8140)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create an improved fabric diaper to increase sanitation and comfort for a dog while in heat,” said an inventor, from Wichita Falls, Texas, “so I invented the BREATHABLE HEAT CYCLE PET PANTIES. My breathable design would provide protection from unwanted penetration for a female dog in heat and it can also be used for dogs with incontinence issues.”

The patent-pending invention provides a more hygienic diaper for dogs. In doing so, it increases protection for dogs in heat and dogs with incontinence issues. As a result, it increases sanitation and convenience and it offers an alternative to traditional dog diapers. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners and dog breeders. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CTK-8140, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.