Gift Boxes Market Size & Share to Exceed USD 3.8 Billion by 2034, at CAGR of 6.7%. “Gifts That Go Global” – PMI Leads the Way

Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Gift Boxes Market size was valued at about USD 2.0 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 6.7% to extend a value of USD 3.8 Billion by 2034.”

What is Gift Boxes?

Market Overview:

Gift Boxes are containers designed for presenting and packaging gifts. They come in various shapes, sizes, and materials, and are often used to enhance the presentation of a gift and add an element of surprise and excitement for the recipient. Gift boxes can be made from materials like cardboard, paperboard, plastic, metal, or even wood, depending on the desired aesthetic and the type of gift being packaged.

These boxes are commonly used for occasions such as birthdays, weddings, holidays, and other special events where gift-giving is a tradition. Gift boxes are often adorned with decorative elements, such as ribbons, bows, or other embellishments, to make them visually appealing.

Some gift boxes are designed for specific purposes, like wine gift boxes, jewelry boxes, or luxury gift boxes. Additionally, some gift boxes are reusable and can serve as a keepsake or storage box after the gift has been opened. Overall, gift boxes serve both practical and aesthetic purposes, enhancing the overall gift-giving experience.





Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Rising gift culture with increasing trend of gift-giving across various occasions, such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and festivals, has boosted the demand for gift boxes. As people continue to celebrate special moments and express their emotions through gifts, the market for attractive and well-designed gift boxes expands.

The growth of e-commerce has significantly impacted the gift boxes market. Online retailers often ship products in aesthetically pleasing gift packaging, leading to a higher demand for packaging solutions. Consumers appreciate the convenience of having gifts delivered directly to recipients with appealing packaging.

Seasonal events and festivals contribute to spikes in the demand for gift boxes. During holidays and special occasions, people purchase gifts in higher volumes, leading to increased demand for suitable packaging. Seasonal packaging and themed gift boxes are particularly popular during festive seasons.

The corporate sector plays a significant role in the gift boxes market, particularly in the context of corporate gifting. Businesses often use customized gift boxes for promotional purposes, employee recognition, and client gifts, contributing to the market's growth.

Continuous innovations in the design of gift boxes and the use of diverse materials contribute to the market's growth. Unique and eye-catching packaging designs attract consumers and set trends in the gift-giving space.

Restrain Factors:

Fluctuating raw material prices.

Economic downturn.

Limited storage space.

Regulatory challenges.

Global supply chain disruptions.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/1669

*Note: PMI Sample Report includes,

Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of market

Drivers & Restrains factors of market

Major key players in market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent development/news of market

Opportunities & Challenges of Market

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD million & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Type - Paper and Plastics

By Product Type - Slide Sleeve Gift Boxes, Telescopic Gift Boxes

By Printing Technology - Lithography Printed Gift Boxes, Flexography Printed Gift Boxes, Electrophotography Technology Printed Gift Boxes, Dry Toner Printed Gift Boxes, Liquid Toner Printed Gift Boxes, Inkjet Photography Technology Printed Gift Boxes, Other Printed Gift Boxes

By End Users - Gift Boxes for Consumer Goods, Gift Boxes for Electronic Devices, Gift Boxes for Food and Beverages (Bakery & Confectionary, Alcoholic Drinks, Frozen Desserts, Others), and Cosmetic and Personal Care Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Top Leading Players in Gift Boxes Market:

Smurfit Kappa Group

Interpak

Ebro Colour GmbH

Shenzen Fuziang Gift & Packaging Co.

PackLyn Ltd.

DS Smith Plc.

Karl Knauer KG

IG Design Group

Hallmark Inc.

Card Factory Plc.

Mondi Group Plc.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/1669

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Gift Boxes Market:

Personalization continues to be a key trend in the gift boxes market. Consumers are seeking unique and customized packaging options that allow them to add a personal touch to their gifts. This trend creates opportunities for businesses to provide tailored solutions, including personalized messages, colors, and designs.

The increasing focus on environmental sustainability is driving the demand for gift boxes made from recycled materials, biodegradable options, and other eco-friendly alternatives.

The use of innovative materials, such as metallic finishes, holographic effects, and unique textures, is gaining popularity in gift box designs.

Incorporating technology into gift boxes is an emerging trend. This may involve integrating QR codes, augmented reality (AR), or near-field communication (NFC) technology to enhance the gifting experience.

As e-commerce continues to grow, there is a rising demand for luxurious and premium packaging for online purchases.

The global nature of markets presents opportunities for gift boxes that cater to diverse cultural and festive celebrations.

Challenges of Gift Boxes Market:

The increasing focus on environmental sustainability poses challenges for the gift boxes market.

Balancing the desire for quality and eco-friendliness with cost-effectiveness can be a challenge, especially for businesses operating in a competitive market.

Evolving consumer preferences, influenced by trends and cultural shifts, can present challenges for businesses trying to anticipate and meet market demands.

Balancing mass production to meet demand with the growing trend of personalized and customized packaging can be challenging.

Key highlights of the Gift Boxes Market:

The booming e-commerce sector has significantly influenced the gift boxes market.

Businesses use customized gift boxes for promotional purposes, employee recognition, and client gifts, contributing to the demand for branded and high-quality packaging.

With an increased focus on health and wellness, there is potential for gift boxes designed specifically for wellness-related products. This includes packaging for items such as skincare products, relaxation tools, and other well-being-focused gifts.

Advancements in digital printing technology allow for greater flexibility in design and shorter production runs.

North America is likely to dominate the market growth over the forecast period. The age-old American culture of personal gifting regularly, and rising customer inclination towards eye-catching packaging paper designs are likely to drive sales of Gift Boxes Market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Gift Boxes Market, By Type:

Paper

Plastics

Gift Boxes Market, By Product Type:

Slide Sleeve Gift Boxes

Telescopic Gift Boxes

Gift Boxes Market, By Printing Technology:

Lithography Printed Gift Boxes

Flexography Printed Gift Boxes

Electrophotography Technology Printed Gift Boxes

Dry Toner Printed Gift Boxes

Liquid Toner Printed Gift Boxes

Inkjet Photography Technology Printed Gift Boxes

Other Printed Gift Boxes

Gift Boxes Market, By End Users:

Gift Boxes for Consumer Goods

Gift Boxes for Electronic Devices

Gift Boxes for Food and Beverages (Bakery & Confectionary, Alcoholic Drinks, Frozen Desserts, Others)

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Any query or customization before buying:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/1669

Explore More Insights:

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube