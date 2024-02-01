Fitness World Launches Series of Free Cardio Classes for Heart Health Month

VANCOUVER, British Columbia/Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness World, a leading fitness organization committed to promoting health and wellness, is proud to announce the launch of the #IHeartHealthFW campaign in acknowledgment of Heart Health Month in February.

In Canada, heart disease is the 2nd leading cause of death, and a staggering nine out of ten Canadians have at least one risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Remarkably, nearly 80% of premature heart disease and stroke cases can be averted by adopting healthy behaviors with regular exercise being the leading prevention tool. Experts recommend combining aerobic exercise and resistance training to produce the greatest benefit for preventing and managing heart disease. It is advised to have at least 30 minutes a day of light activity, 75 minutes a week of vigorous activity, and 2 sessions a week of resistance training to boost your overall heart health. In light of these compelling statistics, Fitness World is dedicated to providing individuals with the knowledge and resources to prioritize and enhance their cardiovascular well-being.

Throughout the month of February, Fitness World is offering free Heart Health Cardio Classes on its YouTube channel, aimed at promoting heart health and encouraging individuals to prioritize cardiovascular fitness. Triple Threat is one of these classes, offering equal parts cardio conditioning, strength, and flexibility to turn you into a true fitness triple threat. These dynamic classes are strategically designed to elevate heart rates, stimulate blood circulation, and provide a tailored and effective approach to enhancing cardiovascular well-being.

Designed and led by experienced fitness class instructors at Fitness World, the free online Heart Health Cardio Classes aim to break down barriers to fitness by providing engaging and accessible workouts. Chris Smith, President and CEO of Fitness World Canada, emphasizes: "I am passionate about exercise as preventive medicine. Regular cardio exercise is essential to protecting your heart from disease and I believe everyone should have access to that. Our free Cardio Classes are a great tool for our communities, designed to provide engaging and accessible workouts for participants of all fitness levels. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps towards a healthier lifestyle or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, our classes are tailored to meet a range of fitness goals and lifestyles."

Beyond the offering of complimentary Cardio Classes throughout the month, Fitness World provides an extensive array of over 500 group fitness classes weekly across its 16 clubs, catering to diverse preferences and fitness levels including unlimited access to yoga, indoor cycling, strength training, and 25 unique cardio-focused formats such as Cardio Dance, Tread + Shred, HIIT 30, Retro Step, and so much more is included with select Fitness World memberships. These thoughtfully curated group fitness programs serve as additional resources for our members and community to prioritize and enhance their cardiovascular health. From energizing group workouts to specialized classes designed for targeted cardiovascular benefits, the various fitness options ensure that members have access to various engaging and effective ways to achieve their health and wellness goals. Fitness World remains committed to delivering a comprehensive fitness experience, empowering members with choices that align with their individual preferences and contribute to their overall cardiovascular well-being.

For more information about Fitness World's offerings and fitness programs, please visit https://www.fitnessworld.ca/

About Fitness World:

With 16 locations across the Lower Mainland, Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym committed to helping people reach their fitness goals, whatever those may be. Exercise and movement play a pivotal role in supporting peoples’ overall health and wellness, and it is Fitness World’s mission to provide inclusive spaces where communities feel supported and safe. The organization offers state-of-the-art gym equipment, personalized programs, and countless amenities starting at just $9.99 bi-weekly, providing high-quality fitness that is accessible to all. Visit fitnessworld.ca for more information.

