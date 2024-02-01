Aragon Research Positions VanillaSoft in the Innovator Section of the Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms

Plano, Texas and Gatineau, Quebec, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft , a leading sales engagement technology company, today announced that it has been placed in the Innovator section of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2024. This is the fifth straight year that VanillaSoft has been acknowledged by Aragon Research in the report as a major sales enablement provider.

The Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms evaluates the technology providers that allow an enterprise to manage all aspects and touchpoints of the sales process. The report states that, “Aragon’s fifth Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms examines 16 major providers in a market category where Generative AI and LLMs will help to power new Intelligent Sales Assistants that will help sales teams get their work done faster by automating many of their daily tasks around content and communications with prospects and customers.”

“We are pleased to once again this year be included in Aragon’s evaluation of the broader sales enablement space, and to be seen as an innovator in the market,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “It has been an exciting few months for the company, starting with the growth investment from Tritium Partners , and then with our foray into AI with the launch of Autoklose Komposer . We are continuing to innovate and grow, and know that organizations will continue to see success by having VanillaSoft as part of their sales engagement and outreach efforts.”

VanillaSoft is an omni-channel sales engagement platform for high-performing teams, connecting them with over 15 million new prospects every month. Used in combination with existing CRM systems or standalone, the platform empowers teams to generate and engage with more qualified leads across multiple channels at the right point in time. VanillaSoft’s intellective routing engine improves cadence automation and revenue actions for higher productivity and performance. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com









