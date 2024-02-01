Celebrate National Tater Tot Day with Trailer Birds Hot Chicken

Dallas, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailer Birds Hot Chicken is celebrating National Tater Tot Day with spicy deals for their guests and a side of Nashville heat.

On Friday, January 2nd, Trailer Birds, the virtual kitchen concept from Dickey’s Restaurant Brands, is inviting hot chicken and tater tot fans across the country to enduldge in some finger-licking chicken tenders and mouth-watering tots with a kick! This hot chicken concept offers a variety of traditional and specialty tater tots, accompanied by hand crafted dipping sauces.

To celebrate this fan-favorite menu item, on January 2nd, Trailer Birds is offering $1 for Regular Tater Tots and $4.99 for Nashville Hot Tots Online only for pick up or delivery at www.trailerbirds.com. Limit two per customer.

"When it comes to National Tater Tot Day, Trailer Birds Hot Chicken is the place to be for your bold, crispy, tots fix,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “Not only are we offering a great deal on tots, but guests can also endulge their spicy cravings with Nashville hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that turn up the heat.”

Dickey’s virtual brand, Trailer Birds is available via trailerbirds.com or through the Trailer Birds app. Trailer Birds marks Dickey’s third virtual brand and is sure to cover all your hot chicken needs.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts visit boostvirtualconcepts.com and follow Wing Boss, on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok, Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 83 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

# # #

Attachment