Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Forecasted at $2.9 Billion by 2028: Popularity of Crop-Specific Nutrient Management Through Precision Farming Presents Lucrative Business Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controlled-release Fertilizers Market by Type (Slow Release, Coated and Encapsulated, Nitrogen Stabilizers), End Use (Agricultural and Non-Agricultural), Mode of Application (Foliar, Fertigation, Soil) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The controlled-release fertilizers market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. A growing population increases the need for food. Controlled-release fertilizers offer a technique to enhance the delivery of nutrients to crops, ensuring that they get the nutrients they need for the best growth and output. This may help boost agricultural productivity and help fulfill the growing demand for food.

This report categorizes the controlled-release fertilizers market by Type, End Use, Mode of Application, and Region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the controlled-release fertilizers market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the controlled-release fertilizers market. A competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the controlled-release fertilizers market ecosystem is also covered in this report.

Prominent companies include Yara (Norway), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Mosaic (US), ICL (Israel), Nufarm (Australia), Kingenta (China), ScottsMiracle-Gro (US), Koch Industries (US), Helena Chemicals (US), and SQM (Chile) and among others.

The urea-formaldehyde segment in slow-release fertilizers type is expected to be one of the dominant segments in the market

Urea-formaldehyde is a commonly used polymer coating material in slow-release fertilizers, contributing to their controlled nutrient release characteristics. Urea-formaldehyde slow-release fertilizers provide a controlled and gradual release of nutrients, matching the plant's uptake requirements. This efficient nutrient delivery leads to improved nutrient utilization, reduced wastage, and enhanced crop yields.

Increased consumer awareness of sustainable farming practices has driven the demand for products to grow with minimal environmental impact. Urea-formaldehyde slow-release fertilizers align with this demand, offering an eco-friendlier option.

Cereals & Grains is one of the segments that is projected to grow in the agriculture end-use segment during the forecast period

Cereals and grains require specific nutrients at different growth stages. Controlled-release fertilizers provide controlled and gradual nutrient release, ensuring that these crops receive the right nutrients when needed. This optimized nutrient delivery enhances crop growth and yields. Controlled-release fertilizers contribute to higher yields in cereals and grains by providing a sustained nutrient supply throughout the growing season. This leads to healthier plants, improved tillering, and ultimately, increased harvests.

The growing global population necessitates increased cereal and grain production. Controlled-release fertilizers support higher yields and efficient nutrient utilization, making them essential tools in meeting the rising demand for food. The integration of precision agriculture techniques, such as soil testing and GPS-guided equipment, in cereal and grain cultivation complements controlled-release fertilizers. Farmers can apply these fertilizers more accurately, optimizing crop growth and nutrient utilization.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 420 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Demand for Highly Efficient Fertilizers Favorable Government Policies and Regulations Rising Environmental Concerns Need for Uniform Application of Nutrients Increase in Adoption of Precision Farming Technology

Restraints High Production Costs and Limited ROI Improper Management of Fertilizers Growth of Organic Fertilizer Industry

Opportunities Increasing Innovation and Demand for Controlled-Release Technology Robust Growth in Emerging Economies Popularity of Crop-Specific Nutrient Management Through Precision Farming Rising Need to Improve Pasture Production

Challenges Limited Adoption of Controlled-Release Technology Lack of Awareness Among Farmers Supply of Counterfeit and Less-Effective Products High Initial Investment Requirements by Farmers



Case Studies

Researchers at Calicut University Developed Slow-Release Fertilizer Composite by Processing It in CO2-Solvent Medium Arapaho Citrus Management's Office in Fort Pierce Applied Controlled-Release Fertilizers on Small Land to Obtain Good Crops

Companies Profiled

Agroliquid

Compo Expert

Deltachem

Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd.

Helena Chemicals

ICL

JCM Agri. Co. Ltd.

Kingenta

Koch Industries, Inc.

Mosaic

Nufarm

Nutrien Ltd.

OCI

Pursell Agri-Tech

ScottsMiracle-Gro

SK Specialties

SQM S.A.

The Andersons, Inc.

Van Iperen International

Yara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhq2zx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment