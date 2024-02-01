Real-Time Payments Market Overview 2024-2028: Projected Market Size, Top Trends And Opportunities As Per The Business Research Company's Real-Time Payments Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s real-time payments global market report 2024, the global landscape of financial transactions is undergoing a profound transformation, and at the forefront is the real-time payments market. The real-time payments market is poised for unparalleled growth, with projections soaring from $27.76 billion in 2023 to $36.75 billion in 2024, boasting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4%. This upward trajectory is anticipated to continue, with the real-time payments market reaching an astonishing $119.21 billion by 2028, propelled by a CAGR of 34.2%.



Key Insights:

Projected Growth: The real-time payments market is set for exponential growth, scaling to $119.21 billion by 2028. This surge is driven by factors such as the rising penetration of e-commerce, which demands quick and efficient payment methods.

Rising Penetration of E-commerce: The increasing prevalence of e-commerce transactions is a primary catalyst for the growth of real-time payments. Real-time payments, with their instant processing capability, enhance the overall customer experience, making them a preferred choice for online shoppers and merchants alike.

Blockchain Integration: Companies in the real-time payments market are embracing blockchain-based platforms for seamless and automated payments through smart contracts. This innovation enables instantaneous and direct transfers between parties, eliminating the settlement delays associated with conventional payment methods.





Stakeholder Utilization:

E-commerce Businesses: Leverage real-time payments to streamline and enhance customer experiences, ensuring quick and efficient transactions that are essential for the rapidly growing e-commerce sector.

Financial Institutions: Embrace blockchain technology and real-time payment solutions to offer clients efficient, secure, and immediate transfer capabilities, thereby staying ahead in the competitive financial landscape.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs): Benefit from the immediate availability of funds facilitated by real-time payments, improving cash flow management—a crucial aspect of business operations.





Market Segmentation:

The real-time payments market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Type: Person-to-Person (P2P), Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Person (B2P), Others (Business-to-Government (B2G), Government-to-Business (G2B), Business-to-Business (B2B), Person-to-Government (P2G), and Government-to-Person (G2P))

3) By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

5) By End Users: Retail and E-commerce, Government and Utilities, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Travel and Hospitality, BFSI, Other End-Users

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific: Emerged as the largest region in the real-time payments market in 2023, accounting for 38.3% of the total market share.

North America: Followed as the second-largest region, highlighting the global significance of real-time payments in diverse economies.

The Real-Time Payments Global Market Report 2024 serves as an indispensable guide for stakeholders navigating the dynamic realm of financial transactions. As the real-time payments market accelerates towards unprecedented heights, the report equips industry players, investors, and policymakers with essential insights to make informed decisions and contribute to the evolution of real-time payment solutions.

Real-Time Payments Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the real-time payments market size, real-time payments market segments, real-time payments market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

