Frozen Dough Market Sales Set to Total US$ 29,567.4 Million by 2034 Amid High Consumption of Bakery Products and On-the-Go Trend | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis, the global frozen dough market value is projected to expand from US$ 17,456.2 million in 2024 to US$ 29,567.4 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, global frozen dough demand will likely increase at a CAGR of 5.4%.



Frozen bread dough remains the top-selling type in the market, owing to its multiple advantages and growing usage in different recipes. The target segment is expected to hold a market share of 23.2% in 2024.

Several factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the frozen dough industry during the assessment period. These include

Rising demand for convenient food products

Increasing consumption of bakery products

Growing interest in home cooking

Rising usage of frozen food in the expanding food services industry

Expansion of e-commerce and online grocery shopping

Innovation in frozen dough flavors and varieties

The convenience offered by frozen dough to any individual or the food service industry is a prominent factor expected to boost the growth of the frozen dough industry. Frozen dough eliminates the need for time-consuming dough preparation from scratch and allows quick and easy baking. This makes it popular among people with hectic lifestyles.

Frozen dough is gaining traction as it offers versatility in shaping and portioning. It can be easily customized to create several baked goods, such as bread, pizza, pastries, crust, and rolls. This flexibility appeals to both individuals experimenting with homemade baking and food service establishments looking to offer a diverse menu.

The growing trend of home baking and the desire for homemade-style baked goods will likely propel demand for frozen dough through 2034. Similarly, innovative marketing strategies employed by key manufacturers are expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Top frozen dough manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce new varieties and types of frozen dough. This will help them increase brand preference and sales.

For instance, recently, Yough, a brand of Better-for-you dough, unveiled unique two-ingredient pizza dough prepared with yogurt and organic wheat flour. Continuous innovation helps in building a strong brand image by offering unique solutions to consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Frozen Dough Report:

The global market for frozen dough is expected to total US$ 17,456.2 million in 2034.

in 2034. Based on type, the frozen bread dough segment is set to account for a revenue share of 23.2% in 2024.

in 2024. By distribution channel, the online sales segment will likely grow at 5.9% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. North America is expected to hold a leading value share of 23.8% in the global market by 2034.

in the global market by 2034. India’s market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 4.7% during the projection period.



“The global frozen dough market is poised to rise steadily during the forecast period, driven by consumer demand for convenience and innovative flavors. Global culinary influences and e-commerce accessibility are also expected to contribute to sustained growth and market expansion.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Companies Profiled:

General Mills

Tyson Foods Inc.

Ajinomoto

Rich Products Corp.

CSM ingredients

J&J snacks Foods Corp.

Bridgeford Foods

Europastry

Nestle

Guttenplans

Leading companies are concentrating on introducing new frozen dough varieties to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences. They are also integrating advanced manufacturing and packaging technologies as well as employing strategies like facility expansions, advertisements, acquisitions, and partnerships to stay ahead of the competition.

Recent Development:

In November 2020, NIPPN Co., Ltd. announced the completion of its new frozen dough manufacturing plant in Thailand.



Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global frozen dough market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2024) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the frozen dough industry based on type (biscuit & cookies, bread, pizza crust, rolls, pastry, bagels, and others), distribution channel (business to business, hypermarket/supermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channel), and region.

Frozen Dough Market by Category:

By Type:

Biscuit & Cookies

Bread

Pizza Crust

Rolls

Pastry

Bagels

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Hypermarket/ Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Online Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



