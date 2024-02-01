Shower Heads Market Size Worth USD 17.58 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shower head market size was USD 7.74 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for luxury shower heads across the globe and increasing adoption of accessories that help inefficient water management and aids in water conservation are major factors driving market revenue growth. Bathroom remodeling is popular as it increases the value and comfort of a property. Construction of new residential and commercial properties requires installation of bathroom products including shower heads. Demand for high-quality and unique bathroom products that meet the preferences and needs of consumers is rising with rapid expansion of the real estate business. This has led to increasing need for innovative shower head designs, which offer a luxurious and comfortable shower experience.

The dual shower head system has the benefit of offering twice as much water flow as a single showerhead. Moreover, these shower heads frequently feature distinct customizable settings so that customers can shower comfortably. High pressure and a various spray settings are frequently offered by dual shower heads. For example, each shower head can be adjusted to a different water spray pattern, such as a misting spray and a downpour pattern, to create the ideal showering experience.

A recent trend in the market is streamlining the look of shower. Large handles, knobs, or other bulky bathroom hardware are not necessary owing to the streamlined design of digital shower technology. As a result, bathrooms now have a stunning, minimalist shower that is less obtrusive, something one cannot say for their bathtub. A nearby shower installer can assist an individual with updating their shower if they want to improve the look of their bathroom. Installation of showerheads and faucets range from USD 50 to USD 900.

Segment Insights

Product Type Insights:

Based on product type, the shower head market is segmented into fixed, hand-held, dual purpose, and others. The hand-held segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global shower head market over the forecast period. This is because hand-held shower heads are a portable device with a long rubber hose that attaches to the shower wall and can be quickly removed to direct the water spray exactly where the user wants it to go. One has complete flexibility to use it as a fixed shower head or to remove it from the wall for rinsing soap off the body, clean shower walls, fill a bucket outside the shower, or for any other reason.

The dual purpose segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global shower head market over the forecast period. This is because a two-way diverter valve is a component of dual shower head systems that aids in flow control, while the valve makes it simple for water to change between the two distinct shower heads. The user of a system with dual shower heads enjoys the convenience of two distinct shower heads; the first one is often fixed on a wall, and the second one is portable.

Material Insights:

Based on material, the shower head market is segmented into metal, plastic, and others. The metal segment is expected to account for significantly largest revenue share in the shower head global market over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for stain less shower heads due to their durability and strength. Metal shower head comprises of brass and stainless steel. Brass is more expensive than stainless steel, which makes stainless steel more affordable. A stainless-steel shower set does not require plating on the surface. For 12, 20, and even 30 years, polished stainless steel objects' surfaces can stay shiny, spotless, and brand new. This substance is corrosion- and stain-resistant as well as durable, hence is a great choice for bathroom accessories.

The plastic segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global shower head market over the forecast period. This is because plastic shower heads have lately acquired popularity due to their low cost and lightweight and their resistance to corrosion. Metal can corrode if it is not adequately coated. Furthermore, as plastic is a good insulator, it will not become as hot as metal when exposed to hot water, lowering the chance of unintentional burns.

Regional Insights:

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global shower head market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region, such as infrastructure improvements and expansion of production facilities for bathroom accessories.

For instance, on 17 February 2022, Kohler Co., a global pioneer in kitchen and bath products, announced the development of a 216-acre greenfield plumbing products manufacturing facility, ancillary warehouse, and office space. Over 400 new full-time employments will be created in the local economy as a result of the multi-million-dollar capital investment, which spans a total of about 1 million square feet and has room on-site for future expansion.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global shower head market over forecast period. This is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region, such as partnerships and investments, among others. For instance, on March 31, 2020, the Xiaomi Youpin platform officially launched a new product crowdfunding campaign. Diiib created this dechlorinated shower head with a built-in filter.

The retail price is 139 Yuan, while the crowdfunding price is 69 Yuan (about 19.5 and 9.7 US Dollars). According to the official photos, the Diiib showerhead has a premium design with white and rose gold color palettes. In other words, in addition to its disinfecting function, ‘beauty’ was a distinct goal. Small streams of water can be expelled from the head's 40 dense water exits. These holes are 0.25mm in diameter, providing for pressurized water outflow even at low pressure.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global shower head market is consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective shower head.

Some major players included in the global shower head market report are:

Kohler Co.

Grohe AG

Delta Faucet Company

Duravit AG

GWA Group Limited

Triton

Colston Bath & Spa India Private Limited

Hindware Home Innovation Limited

Jaquar & Company Private Limited

American Standard Brands

Strategic Development

On 24 November 2021, GROHE, a division of the LIXIL Group introduced a brand-new line of Tempesta 250 showerheads. GROHE upgraded and added features to its products that deliver relaxation and revitalization for added comfort and convenience. EcoJoy technology, a built-in function that effortlessly saves up to 40% of water while delivering all the features and performance, is one of the new features. The new line comes in three different configurations, just a head shower, a set with a shower arm, or all three. Additionally, it comes in a square or round shape. The Tempesta 250 is a simple method to transform any bathroom into one that is more efficient, soothing, and pleasurable.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global shower head market on the basis of product type, material, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Fixed Hand-Held Dual Purpose Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Metal Plastic Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Residential Homes Apartments Condos Commercial Hotels Motels Gyms Other Public Facilities Industrial Factories Warehouses Other Industries Institutional Schools Hospitals Other Institutions

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Offline Online



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



