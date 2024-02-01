Automated Test Equipment Market Size Worth USD 11.29 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market size was USD 7.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increasing usage of Automated Test Equipment reduces manufacturing time and cost, which is a key factor driving market revenue growth. When testing is automated, the time necessary to test each particular product becomes constant, resulting in shorter individual test times. Automated Test Equipment is a computerized machinery that uses test instruments to perform and assess the results of functionality, performance, quality, and stress, tests on electronic devices and systems. Automated Test Equipment allows for faster and more efficient testing cycles.

In addition, increasing advancements in semiconductor technology is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. New technologies and products are continuously created in the semiconductor sector, hence Automated Test Equipment is important in the testing and validation of semiconductor devices to ensure their functioning and performance. For instance, on 13 December 2022, Cohu, Inc., a global supplier of equipment and services that improve semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, announced a strategic partnership with Chunghwa Precision Test Tech. Co., Ltd. (CHPT), a leading provider of test interface solutions, which delivers advanced probe card and interface products to the semiconductor test market.

Moreover, rapid growth in the automotive electronics industry is also expected to drive Automated Test Equipment market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 15 March 2022, Smart Test Solutions introduced an automated test solution for the LV124 standard. The LV124 test standard encompasses electrical tests, mechanical tests, climatic testing, and service life tests for electrical and electronic components in passenger vehicles weighing less than 3.5 metric tonnes.

However, high initial investment costs is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Purchase of advanced testing equipment, development of test programs, and integration of the systems into manufacturing process is expensive. Moreover, testing advanced technologies becomes more difficult, as technology evolves and gets more complicated, which also restrain market revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Component Insights:

Based on component, the global Automated Test Equipment market is segmented into industrial PCs, handlers/probers, mass interconnects, and others. The industrial PCs segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global ATE market in 2022. An industrial PC is a computer designed to supply intelligence to a machine or system and machine/system to carry out specific duties it has been allocated to undertake on a repetitive basis. Manufacturing, quality control, and material handling procedures are the primary focus of the functions.

Type Insights:

Based on type, the global market is segmented into Integrated Circuit (IC) testing, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) testing, hard disk drive testing, modules & others. The Integrated Circuit (IC) testing is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global ATE market during the forecast period. The automation of testing process enables producers to thoroughly inspect each finished product in a timely and consistent manner, which improves both speed and overall quality

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in the global Automated Test Equipment market in 2022. This is due to increasing usage of automated test equipment in various sector, such as automotive & transportation, and medical, among others in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Test automation enables consistent and dependable execution of repeated and complex tests, which saves time and effort leading to increased testing efficiency. Healthcare organizations can perform tests faster and with fewer resources, allowing them to discover and correct faults more efficiently and effectively.

The North America is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global ATE market over the forecast period attributed to increasing usage of ATE, which reduces manufacturing time and cost. In addition, presence of key players and rising product launches are other factor driving market revenue growth in this region. For instance, on 7 April 2020, NI, a provider of a software-defined platform that aids in the development and performance of automated test and measurement systems, announced a stand-alone (SA) version of its 5G New Radio (NR) Test User Equipment (UE) offering. The 5G NR Test UE functions as a 3GPP.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 7.10 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 11.29 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Automated Test Equipment market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market report are:

Advantest Corporation

Teradyne Inc.

National Instruments Corp.

Chroma ATE Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd.

Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.

Cohu, Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Aemulus Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

Strategic Development

On 10 June 2022, Teradyne, Inc., a leading provider of automated test solutions, announced that its UltraFLEX test platform enabled AI chip startup Syntiant Corp. to successfully ship millions of its microwatt-power, deep learning Neural Decision ProcessorsTM to clients across the world. The Syntiant NDP100TM and Syntiant NDP101TM Neural Decision ProcessorsTM, built from the ground up using a hardware/software co-design methodology that optimizes silicon and deep learning models together, bring hands-free, cloud-free, always-on voice and sensor AI applications to battery-powered edge devices.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market on the basis component, type, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Industrial PCs Handlers/Probers Mass Interconnects Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Integrated Circuit (IC) Testing Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing Hard Disk Drive Testing Modules & Others



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Semiconductor Fabrication Non-Contact Test Equipment Contact Test Equipment Consumer Electronics Automotive & Transportation Aerospace & Defense Medical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



