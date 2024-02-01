Special Mission Aircraft Market Size Worth USD 23.98 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global special mission aircraft market size was USD 15.09 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for special mission aircraft for aerial intelligence and surveillance and increasing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in military operations are major factors driving market revenue growth. Military and law enforcement organizations are extensively utilizing special mission aircraft for intricate military operations, encompassing electronic intelligence (ELINT), gathering, detection and tracking, Intelligent surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), Search And Rescue (SAR), countering illegal activities such as drug trafficking, piracy, and smuggling, and safeguarding territorial waters.

In addition, Moreover, integration of special mission aircraft into maritime surveillance operations, Anti-Surface unit Warfare (AsuW), Over-The-Horizon Targeting (OTHT) is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Special mission aircraft utilizes various sensors, including search radar, Electro Optical/ Infrared (EO/IR) systems, and electronic surveillance measures, to detect and monitor maritime activities. For instance, in May 2023, Diamond Aircraft Industries delivered four Diamond DA62 MPP special mission aircraft to The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for 24/7 aerial surveillance of oil pipelines.

Fluctuation of raw material prices and global supply chain issues in components delivery are significantly impacting on the manufacturing cost of special mission aircraft, which could restrain market revenue growth. Transport Association (IATA), global inflation reached 9.2% in 2022 which is almost double the rate in March 2021. Manufacturing special mission aircraft involves numerous sophisticated sensors, and components such as Radar Systems, Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems, Avionics Systems, signal intelligence (SIGINT) receivers, Power, and Electrical Systems, and others. These components are primarily sourced from tier-1 and tier-2 parts manufacturing companies across the world as a result prices and supply of such components are highly affected by several macroeconomic factors including fuel prices, trade policies, tariffs, and regulatory changes, which could also restrain market revenue growth.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2024

Segment Insights

Platform Insights:

On the basis of platform, the special mission aircraft market is segmented into fighters and attack aircraft, reconnaissance aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The reconnaissance aircraft segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global special mission aircraft market during the forecast period attributed to rising deployment of reconnaissance aircraft in defense and military. Reconnaissance aircraft assist the Army in fulfilling its mission by significantly enhancing performance, agility, and reach.

End-use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global special mission aircraft market is segmented into military forces, government agencies, training and simulation, and private contractors. The military forces segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global special mission aircraft market during the forecast period. This is because special mission aircraft provide military forces with timely and accurate information for critical missions and to make the right decisions in near real time. Special mission aircraft in military plays crucial role in target acquisition and tracking.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2024

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global special mission aircraft market in 2022. This is due to rapid deployment of special mission aircraft for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance applications in the U.S. Defense sector. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), is significantly deploying special mission aircrafts such as fighter and attack, helicopters, and UAV in identifying potential threats and enhance security of military operations. In addition, strategic investments in defense and military aircraft modernization programs is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global special mission aircraft market during the forecast period. This is due to rising security concerns such as territorial disputes, threat of terrorism, and regional tensions. Governments across the region are investing in manufacturing special mission aircraft portfolios in counterterrorism operations by enhancing ISR capabilities.

The Europe market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global special mission aircraft market over the forecast period. This is due to rising geopolitical conflicts in Russia and Ukraine, which is driving adoption of special mission aircrafts. In February 2023, Ukraine committed to invest USD 540 Million in purchases of UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 15.09 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.7 % Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 23.98 Billion Base Year Of Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered platform, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Bombardier Inc., Textron Aviation Inc., Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Lufthansa Technik, Dassault Systèmes, Leonardo S.p.A., Saab AB, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Diamond Aircraft Industries, TECNAM S.p.A, Cobham Aviation Services Australia Pty Ltd., and PAL Aerospace Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2024

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The special mission aircraft market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new solutions and services. Some major players included in the special mission aircraft market report are:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Textron Aviation Inc.

Airbus SE

BAE Systems Plc

Lufthansa Technik

Dassault Systèmes

Leonardo S.p.A.

Saab AB

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Diamond Aircraft Industries

Tecnam S.p.A

Cobham Aviation Services Australia Pty Ltd.

PAL Aerospace

Strategic Development

On 20 t July 2022, Textron Aviation Inc., an aviation company based in the U.S. launched special mission Cessna Citation aircraft for longitude maritime patrol. The Cessna Citation Longitude MPA is a highly capable aircraft designed for a range of surveillance missions over land and water. It offers an impressive eight-hour maximum endurance and a maximum range of 3,500 nautical miles. The aircraft is equipped with essential features such as a transmissive belly radome for maritime radars, a Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) fairing, an Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) sensor lift, and optional Night Vision Goggle (NVG) compatible lighting.

July 2022, Textron Aviation Inc., an aviation company based in the U.S. launched special mission Cessna Citation aircraft for longitude maritime patrol. The Cessna Citation Longitude MPA is a highly capable aircraft designed for a range of surveillance missions over land and water. It offers an impressive eight-hour maximum endurance and a maximum range of 3,500 nautical miles. The aircraft is equipped with essential features such as a transmissive belly radome for maritime radars, a Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) fairing, an Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) sensor lift, and optional Night Vision Goggle (NVG) compatible lighting. On 19th July 2022, Northrop Grumman, an aviation company based in the U.S. partnered with Boom Supersonic to develop new supersonic special mission aircraft for Quick-Reaction Missions. This strategic partnership will deliver specialized capabilities to serve multiple purposes such as expedited delivery of medical supplies, facilitating emergency medical evacuation, or conducting rapid and efficient surveillance of expansive areas surpassing the capabilities of traditional aircraft. Overture aircraft is scheduled for commercial production by 2024, followed by flight testing commencing in 2026.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/special-mission-aircraft-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the special mission aircraft market on the basis of platform, application, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Fighters and Attack Aircraft Reconnaissance Aircraft Transport Aircraft Helicopters Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Intelligence Gathering Surveillance and Reconnaissance Aerial Survey Logistics and utility Search and Rescue Airborne Refueling Air Ambulance



End-Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Military Forces Government Agencies Training and Simulation Private Contractors

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2024

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Special Mission Aircraft Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights