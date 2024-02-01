Number of votings rights as of January 31 2024

| Source: NICOX NICOX

Nicox SA 
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 50,186,094 

Head Office: 
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis  
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642 

On February 1st, 2024, 

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF) 

 As of January 31, 2024
Total number of shares composing the share capital 50,186,094 
Total number of voting rights 50,186,094 
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights 50,186,094 

--------------- 
www.nicox.com 
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00 
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99 

 

Attachment


Attachments

2024_01_31_EN