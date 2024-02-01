Florida Grand Opera Proudly Announces Tina Vidal-Duart as Chair of the Board of Directors

MIAMI, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Florida Grand Opera (FGO) announces Tina Vidal-Duart as the new Chair of its Board of Directors. Ms. Vidal-Duart assumes the position from Per Olof Lööf. Mr. Lööf has been working with Ms. Vidal-Duart for the past year as she transitioned from Chair Elect to take on the role as Chair of FGO.



The Board extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Lööf, who assumed the role as Chair in 2019, for his dedicated service and significant contributions, including his invaluable financial support to the organization. His efforts ensured the survival of FGO during COVID, the most challenging time in recent memory for the arts. As Chair, he led the effort with the board and FGO staff, keeping the ship steady and guiding it through shifting productions, navigating audience patterns during COVID, and again when FGO opened to live performances. He will continue to serve on the FGO Board, providing invaluable guidance.

Mr. Lööf stated, "I am honored to have served as Chair and President of Florida Grand Opera. This transition brings me great satisfaction, knowing the organization is in capable and loving hands. Over a year ago, I asked Tina if she was willing to be nominated as FGO Chair-Elect. She agreed, and the board happily elected her. I believe the time is right for the next generation of leadership to take FGO to new heights. Tina has demonstrated her love of opera, her unwavering support for FGO, and her leadership capabilities. Additionally, Tina and her husband Carlos continue to extend great generosity toward our Company. Therefore, it is with pride and gratitude that I will be passing the gavel to her."

Ms. Vidal-Duart has been a distinguished member of the Florida Grand Opera's Board since 2019, and from 2022, as Chair Elect. As she assumes the role of Chair, she is dedicated to revitalizing FGO by developing immersive programming designed to engage and inspire audiences. Her vision entails a reimagining of the opera experience, appealing to seasoned enthusiasts while extending a warm invitation to newcomers. Through these efforts, she aims to solidify FGO's legacy as Florida's esteemed cornerstone of the performing arts and the nation's seventh-oldest opera company.

Ms. Vidal-Duart commented, "As the new Chair of this esteemed opera house, my vision is to change communities through culture, inspire younger generations through the transformative power of music, and create a welcoming space that heals people of all ages. As a child, the piano lifted my spirits, and the opera was a portal to another world. Now, I am committed to ensuring that the timeless gift of music, in its purest form, resonates joyously in the hearts of people from every walk of life."

Ms. Vidal-Duart brings a wealth of experience to her new role. As the CEO of CDR Health Care, Inc. and Executive VP of CDR Maguire, Inc. She possesses over 20 years of expertise in engineering, emergency management, and disaster health consulting for governments. During the pandemic, she directed Florida's field hospital system and launched CDR HealthPro™, providing over $500 million worth of goods and services across the country. Ms. Vidal-Duart and her husband, Carlos Duart, are not only business partners but also actively engaged in philanthropy and charitable giving to organizations donating over $5 million to causes close to their heart.

Beyond her professional accomplishments and her involvement with FGO and charitable giving, Ms. Vidal-Duart is deeply engaged in the Florida community. She serves on the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust and advocates for homeless children. Additionally, she serves on the FIU Foundation Board and the Hope Florida Foundation. She formerly served as a Commissioner for the Florida Commission on the Status of Women, chaired the FIU Honors College Advisory Board, and served as a Board Member of Strong Women, Strong Girls. Ms. Vidal-Duart is a member of YPO. She holds a Master’s in International Business, summa cum laude, and a Bachelor of International Business and Marketing, magna cum laude.

ABOUT FLORIDA GRAND OPERA

Florida Grand Opera produces classic grand opera, contemporary works, and new commissions in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Founded in 1941 as the Opera Guild of Greater Miami by Arturo Di Filippi, it merged with Opera Guild of Fort Lauderdale in 1994, and is now under the direction of Maria Todaro. Florida Grand Opera was the first producing arts organization in the state of Florida and is the seventh oldest opera company in the United States. The Florida Grand Opera Studio Artists program trains opera stars of tomorrow on the skills necessary to develop a successful opera career learning from world-class artists staring on the FGO stages. To learn more visit www.fgo.org or engage with FGO on social: IG, X and Flickr @FGOpera and on FB and YouTube @FloridaGrandOpera.

