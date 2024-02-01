Hipskind & McAninch, LLC Represents Families of Deceased in Boarding House Fire

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hipskind & McAninch, LLC, a prominent personal injury law firm in the St. Louis metropolitan area with offices located in Belleville, Highland, and St. Louis City, is representing the families of two individuals who tragically lost their lives in a house fire in East St. Louis, Illinois.

In the early morning hours of January 20, 2024, a devastating fire broke out in a boarding house in East St. Louis, Illinois, engulfing the entire building and resulting in the loss of two lives. Hipskind & McAninch has been retained to advocate for the families of the victims who perished in the blaze.

"Our investigation thus far has revealed that one of the deceased, who was handicapped, resided on the second floor of the building and was unable to escape," stated John Hipskind, a partner at Hipskind & McAninch, LLC. "It appears that the boarding house lacked adequate fire escape facilities for second-floor residents, which we believe contributed to this tragic loss of life," John Hipskind added.

"Our hearts are with the families of the deceased, who have suffered an immeasurable loss. We are committed to working diligently to secure the compensation our clients and their families rightfully deserve," expressed Brady McAninch, a partner at Hipskind & McAninch.

Hipskind & McAninch, LLC is conducting a thorough investigation into the origins of the fire and the boarding house's compliance with fire safety measures, including the provision of fire prevention devices and fire escapes for its occupants. The firm is dedicated to ensuring that the boarding house's owner and operators are held accountable for their negligence.

"We aim to use this case as a stern warning to other operators and owners of multi-resident facilities about the dire consequences of neglecting the safety of their residents," declared John Hipskind.

The firm's commitment to its clients, coupled with its steadfast pursuit of justice, positions it as a formidable advocate for those impacted by the tragic boarding house fire.

Hipskind & McAninch is a prominent legal practice serving the St. Louis area with offices in Belleville, Illinois, Highland, Illinois, and St. Louis, Missouri. With a focus on personal injury and civil litigation, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal representation to those who have suffered harm due to the negligence or misconduct of others. Led by a John Hipskind and Brady McAninch, a team of experienced personal injury attorneys, Hipskind & McAninch is dedicated to securing justice and fair compensation for its clients, helping them rebuild their lives and move forward with confidence.

