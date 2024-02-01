Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for February 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for February 2024. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

N orth Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the February regulated natural

gas rate is increasing from the January rate of $2.173 per GJ to $4.430 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for February supplies of approximately $2.189 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $2.241 per GJ

for January and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for February based on an average 16 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $243 in the North.

S outh Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the February regulated natural

gas rate is increasing from the January rate of $2.173 per GJ to $4.430 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for February supplies of approximately $2.189 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $2.241 per GJ

for January and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for February based on an average 16 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $226 in the South.