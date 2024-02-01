Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for February 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for February 2024. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.
North Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.
• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the February regulated natural
gas rate is increasing from the January rate of $2.173 per GJ to $4.430 per GJ.
• This rate reflects a market price for February supplies of approximately $2.189 per GJ
as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $2.241 per GJ
for January and prior months.
• The typical residential gas bill for February based on an average 16 GJ of consumption
would be approximately $243 in the North.
South Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.
• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the February regulated natural
gas rate is increasing from the January rate of $2.173 per GJ to $4.430 per GJ.
• This rate reflects a market price for February supplies of approximately $2.189 per GJ
as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $2.241 per GJ
for January and prior months.
• The typical residential gas bill for February based on an average 16 GJ of consumption
would be approximately $226 in the South.
Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found
on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.