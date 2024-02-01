IMCD completes acquisition of remaining 30% of Signet Excipients Private Limited

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (1 February 2024) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of the remaining 30% shares of Indian speciality chemicals distributor Signet Excipients Private Limited (“Signet”). The agreement of the acquisition of Signet was announced on 15 September 2020.

The completion of the acquisition of the remaining 30% interest was executed on the basis of the share purchase agreement of September 2020. As IMCD obtained full control over Signet as per November 2020, this purchase price obligation was included in IMCD’s reported net debt position and results of Signet are consolidated in full into the IMCD figures since the November 2020 acquisition date. As a result, this completion, as such, will not impact the reported leverage or earnings levels of IMCD.

