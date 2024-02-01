Idaho Milk Products Celebrates Pranav Vashisht’s Best Paper Award at International Conference

Jerome, ID, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products congratulates Pranav Vashisht for receiving the Best Paper Award at the 13th IDEA Convention & International Conference.

Pranav Vashisht received the best paper award at the International Conference on the “Recent Advances in Engineering Applications for Sustainable Dairying” organized by the Dairy Engineering Association of India and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

During his recent presentation, Pranav shared details about his paper, which focused on optimizing a UV-C system for processing whole milk. His research involved designing a UV-C reactor for milk processing, providing underdeveloped nations with a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for milk treatment. This innovation can potentially extend milk's shelf life and make it easier to transport over long distances.

“Dairy sustainability is a crucial issue that affects the natural resources, environment, human health, and food security of the world. We have a duty to explore the best practices for producing and processing dairy products that respect and protect these aspects. Dr. Venkateswarlu Sunkesula, Ph. D., VP of Research & Product Development at Idaho Milk Products, said. He also praised Pranav’s work in this field as remarkable.”

Since 2022, Pranav has continued to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to his role at Idaho Milk Products, overseeing and directing projects to enhance and optimize various processes at the plant in Jerome, Idaho. Pranav's diligent efforts significantly contribute to economic growth while improving the use of natural resources.

“I am proud to be part of Idaho Milk Products, where I can apply my knowledge and skills in food science and sustainability to enhance and optimize our plant processes,” commented Pranav Vashisht.



Before joining Idaho Milk Products, Pranav earned his master’s degree in food science from Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he focused on developing sustainable food processing techniques to ensure the safety of liquid food products.

Idaho Milk Products proudly supports personal, professional, educational, technical, and, above all, leadership development to help employees realize their potential and be part of a world-class team.

###

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate (MPP), and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

Attachments