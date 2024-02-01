Lawmatics Revolutionizes Law Firm Data Management with Custom Dashboards Feature

San Diego, CA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Lawmatics revealed its revolutionary data visualization feature, Custom Dashboards. This new feature consolidates a law firm’s critical business metrics into an easy-to-use interface, enabling swift and informed decision-making.

“As an attorney, you need to know what data is available to you and what the data means for your business,” said Matt Spiegel, CEO and Co-Founder of Lawmatics. “Custom Dashboards give you the flexibility to see the numbers you need in whichever way makes the most sense to you.”

Custom Dashboards provide intuitive and effective analysis for all users each time they log in to Lawmatics. With a choice of graphs and charts, Custom Dashboards display easily digestible data regarding intake, marketing, and financial health. User options also include customizable layouts and staff permission settings.

“Having analytics at my fingertips really helps me gauge how my practice is doing,” said Lawmatics customer Daniel Miller of Miller & Miller Law Group. “I can quickly see where we are excelling and what we need to improve.”

Custom Dashboards are just the latest step in Lawmatics transforming law firm operations. Recent updates include a two-way sync integration with OneDrive, optimized automated conflict checking, and create-from-within functionality throughout the CRM’s interface.

Because of its innovative approach, Lawmatics was recognized as Product of the Year for 2023 by Business Intelligence Group at the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. Lawmatics’ AI-powered email assistant – LM[AI] – was given the LegalTech Breakthrough Award for LegalTech AI Innovation of the Year. Lawmatics has also been named an Inc. Power Partner the last two consecutive years.

For more information about Custom Dashboards and Lawmatics' industry-leading client management solutions for law firms, visit https://www.lawmatics.com/custom-dashboards .

Lawmatics is the #1 CRM for law firms, offering marketing automation, legal client intake, and much more – all in one easy-to-use software. With Lawmatics, law firms streamline their operations, impress clients, and win more business. Founded in 2017, Lawmatics is headquartered in San Diego.

