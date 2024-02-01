Infinity Home Services Expands to Canada with Acquisition of D’Angelo & Sons Roofing & Exteriors

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Home Services (commonly known as “IHS”), one of the fastest-growing home exterior companies, announced it has acquired D'Angelo and Sons Roofing & Exteriors, a 45-year-old company operating in Ontario, Canada. The strategic acquisition establishes Infinity Home Services' entrance into the Canadian market and positions the company as the industry’s premier strategic partner in North America.



Infinity Home Services solidifies its position with the addition of D'Angelo & Sons, marking the company's 13th acquisition within just two years. This milestone not only signifies a robust growth trajectory but also introduces the first international brand to the esteemed family of market-leading roofing and exterior brands under the Infinity Home Services umbrella. As dedicated partners to these brands, Infinity Home Services collaborates closely, fostering operational efficiencies, amplifying market presence, and ensuring the delivery of superior services to customers—all while preserving the integrity of their esteemed and recognized brand names.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Infinity team and join the industry’s leading brands in shaping the future of roofing in North America. By partnering with IHS we will be able to provide greater future opportunities to our employees while also ensuring our family brand lives on for another 45 years,” said Aaron D’Angelo, CEO of D’Angelo and Sons.

Infinity Home Services has officially cemented its position in the Canadian market, introducing their pioneering strategy that unites premier brands and influential business leaders within the roofing sector. This strategic entry goes beyond mere expansion; it represents a mission-driven commitment to safeguard communities from unscrupulous contractors. IHS is not merely entering the market; it is redefining the very fabric of the roofing industry. As the company's reach extends, there are no limits to the transformative impact it aims to achieve.

"We are delighted to partner with and welcome D'Angelo & Sons into the Infinity Home Services family. This move underscores our dedication to innovation and expansion," said Josh Sparks, CEO of Infinity Home Services. “The partnership reflects our commitment to setting the highest standards in the industry and providing unmatched service to our customers."

For more information on Infinity Home Services and D’Angelo and Sons Roofing & Exteriors, visit www.infinityhomeservices.com and www.dangeloandsons.com.

About Infinity Home Services

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Wisconsin, Infinity Home Services is a fast-growing, full-service exterior remodeling company led by passionate and experienced industry entrepreneurs. Infinity unconventionally approaches exterior remodeling – putting their employees and customers first. The company takes great pride in the work they do and understands the importance of protecting customers’ investments. The company’s roofing, siding and window projects are done with the best materials and installed by professional technicians – guaranteeing superior quality every time. Today, Infinity Home Services comprises 15 market-leading brands across the US and in Ontario, Canada.

About D’Angelo & Sons Roofing & Exteriors

D’Angelo & Sons is a superior roofing and exterior finishing company serving Hamilton, Burlington and other communities in Ontario, Canada’s Golden Horseshoe. John D’Angelo started the company out of his truck in 1978 and grew the company to one of the most reputable in the nation. Under the leadership of his sons, Aaron D’Angelo and Andy D’Angelo, the business has expanded to offer a full suite of roofing and exterior services and is known for its commitment to professionalism, honesty, hard work, reliability, and customer satisfaction.