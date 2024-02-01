Greater Sacramento Economic Council Leads Historic International Delegation Trip to Germany

Sacramento, CA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SACRAMENTO, CA - The Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC) is thrilled to announce its international delegation trip to Germany on Feb. 5 as part of the council’s strategic expansion into the global market. This trip signifies a pivotal step in fostering international collaborations for the Sacramento region and partnership with international companies.

GSEC is leading a distinguished delegation of more than 20 leaders representing the Sacramento region, including university higher education leaders, elected leaders from Placer County, Roseville and Rocklin as well as representatives from the Sacramento International Airport (SMF). The group will explore groundbreaking opportunities for economic growth and innovation.

“These international delegation trips are essential to building our booming international pipeline. Nearly 40% of the companies GSEC is in conversation with about moving to the region are from overseas. 25% of those companies are from Germany,” President & CEO of GSEC Barry Broome said. “These companies open doors, foster collaborations, and position Sacramento as a global player in economic development as we continue to attract and recruit companies to the state capital region.”

In November GSEC unveiled their new international initiative, ‘Globalizing Greater Sacramento’ to expand international business opportunities and enhance direct air services to the Greater Sacramento region. The primary objective of this trip will be to visit Bosch’s HQ with their recent decision to locate the largest semiconductor investment in California in Roseville. The delegation will be traveling throughout the country to build on existing relationships with companies already in the region and forge new ones to bring further investment and jobs into Greater Sacramento.

“Traveling to Germany to solidify our international relationships, especially with Bosch making a new home in Roseville, is vital for future partnerships,” city of Roseville Vice Mayor Krista Bernasconi said. “We are looking forward to sharing Roseville’s and Placer County’s value proposition with German companies as they look to expand their footprint in the United States and California.”

“I am looking forward to witnessing firsthand the fully built out Mobility Center at RWTH Aachen University and learning about their e-mobility ecosystem in Germany,” Sacramento State President Luke Wood said. “Sacramento State will lead the way in supporting clean energy technologies for the industry while providing students hands-on training, especially as we look to build the California Mobility Center on our campus. Sacramento State is one of only two universities on the west coast that has a true Power Engineering lab, which includes a relay-testing and real-time simulation lab. I look forward to seeing the tangible outcomes of our collaboration.”

The trip includes meeting Bosch leadership and suppliers, advocating for direct air service to bring nonstop flights to Sacramento, touring Aachen University’s zero emission vehicle (ZEV) ecosystem as well as meeting with global brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

“Our visit is an invaluable opportunity to gain insights and collaborate on sustainable practices for a greener future,” Vice Chancellor of Research at UC Davis, Simon Atkinson said. “As a founding partner of the California Mobility Center, learning from German universities in supporting the green transition is imperative to our future research endeavors.”

“This delegation trip is a unique chance to strengthen connections and drive innovation in partnership between Placer County and our German partners,” Placer County District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore said. “We are looking forward to learning about German companies and how we can help assist them in finding a home and location in our region as we look to continue and support business expansion.”

GSEC looks forward to a successful delegation trip, building bridges and creating opportunities for the Sacramento region on the global stage.

About the Greater Sacramento Economic Council

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is the catalyst for innovative growth strategies in the Capital Region of California. The organization spearheads community-led direction to retain, attract, grow and scale tradable sectors, develop advanced industries and create jobs and investment throughout a six-county region. Greater Sacramento represents a collaboration between local and state governments, market leaders, influencers and stakeholders, with the sole mission of driving inclusive economic growth. The Greater Sacramento region was founded on discovery, built on leadership and fueled by innovation.