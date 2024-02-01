Discover the CAMLY(CAMLY COIN) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore , Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of CAMLY COIN on its platform in the Innovation zone (Web 3.0) and the CAMLY/USDT trading pair have started from 2024-01-25 14:00 (UTC). Withdrawals are available from 2024-01–26 14:00 (UTC).





About CAMLY(CAMLY)





CAMLY is a BEP-20 token deployed on the BNB blockchain with a max supply of 999 billion tokens. CAMLY is the native digital asset for Camly, an ecosystem blockchain web3 dapp.

This token serves as the native currency for the Camly ecosystem, integrating seven distinct features across areas such as profile, charity, academy, trading, Camlylife, investment, and legal.

The vision behind CAMLY is to contribute to a world characterized by happiness and prosperity through harmonious and humane investment practices. The Camly ecosystem is a testament to the vision of creating value, improving human life, and fostering a better, more prosperous, and happier world.

Rooted in the mission of saving humanity, sentient beings, and aiding the ascent of Mother Earth, Camly aims to leave a planet that is smarter, kinder, more humane, and complete than when the journey began. The CAMLY token represents a unique and non-traditional approach, having been created by a team of engineers in 2022 and donated to the community in a non-profit spirit.

Inspired by the love and compassion of Mrs. Camly Duong, the coin stands apart with no investors, fundraising rounds, or ICOs, showcasing a distinct path in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , expressed his confidence in the recent listing of the CAMLY token on the exchange, stating, "The CAMLY token represents a breath of fresh air in the cryptocurrency landscape.Its altruistic origins, inspired by the love and compassion of Mrs. Camly Duong, set it apart from traditional digital currencies. We are thrilled to welcome CAMLY to the XT.com platform, and we believe that its distinct philosophy of' positive thinking, and the law of karma aligns seamlessly with our commitment to fostering ethical and purpose-driven projects in the blockchain space.."

About CAMLY Group



The Camly Group project, encompassing the entire Camly ecosystem, is set to reach new heights with its recent listing on XT.com, a renowned cryptocurrency exchange. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the Camly community and opens up new opportunities for users, investors, and enthusiasts.

The seven-platform ecosystem, including the Camly wallet, blockchain web3 dapp, launchpad, NFT marketplace, exchange for swapping NFT items, staking/farming, and collateral lending, is poised to thrive on the XT.com platform. As the native currency of the Camly ecosystem, the CAMLY token gains prominence on XT.com, offering users an avenue for seamless transactions and interactions within the blockchain space.

Having XT.com as a trading platform, Camly Group anticipates increased adoption of the CAMLY token, driving success in terms of price appreciation and transaction volume. The CAMLY coin is not only a means of value exchange within the Camly ecosystem but also serves as a primary payment currency in various blockchain platforms across multiple industries.

The listing on XT.com signifies a pivotal moment for Camly Group, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape and paving the way for a compassionate and ethical future in the world of decentralized finance.

Website: camly.co

About XT.COM



Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN



Contact Details:



CAMLY Token

camly.duong@camly.co

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Email address: Listing@xt.com

