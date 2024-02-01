Creekstone Capital Group Announces Acquisition of Mspark

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creekstone Capital Group, a premier, mid-market Capital Firm based in Atlanta, announces the successful acquisition of Mspark, a B2B marketing services company specializing in driving Rural Market brand growth and customer engagement strategies for national and local advertisers.



This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Creekstone Capital Group, reinforcing the company’s commitment to this sector while utilizing its deep experience in direct marketing. Creekstone Capital is poised to create a unique and effective marketing value proposition with this acquisition.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mspark into the Creekstone Capital Group portfolio,” said David Merwin, Founder and Managing Partner of Creekstone. “This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our long-term growth strategy and will enhance Mspark’s ability to provide innovative solutions that drive real value for our clients.”

“We are excited about the opportunities that this acquisition unlocks,” noted Lori Sigler, COO at Mspark. “Combining our expertise with Creekstone Capital Group’s vision will enable us to accelerate innovation and create transformative marketing solutions for our clients.”

Clients of Mspark can expect a seamless transition, with the same dedication to excellence and personalized service that they have come to expect. Mspark remains committed to delivering exceptional value and support to all its clients.

About Creekstone Capital Group:



Creekstone Capital Group (CCG) is an investment firm helping middle market companies recapitalize and grow their business through innovative financing, growth and M&A strategies. CCG collaborates with its portfolio companies on many levels. CCG’s goal is to preserve the autonomy and brand equity that created the company’s success, but add value in the form of capital resources, strategic partnerships, geographic expansion opportunities, large, national client exposure and talent acquisition.

About Mspark:



Mspark, a B2B marketing services company, specializes in driving Rural Market brand growth and customer engagement strategies for national and local advertisers. By combining consumer and marketplace data, we craft coordinated campaigns using a seamless mix of shared mail, direct mail, trigger-based marketing, and digital advertising solutions such as display, video, and acquisition email that drive the right audience behavior to achieve your marketing goals. The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients include retail, financial, insurance, healthcare, CPG, restaurant, personal care, telecom, e-commerce, and home services providers across the U.S. For more information, visit www.mspark.com. CapM Advisors acted as financial advisor to Mspark in connection with the transaction.

Media Contact:

Steve Templeton

Vice President of Marketing, Mspark

Email: stempleton@mspark.com





