Drone Nerds Brings Agricultural UAV Solutions to World Ag Expo 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida-based Drone Nerds, a leader in consumer and enterprise drone solutions, will be present at the 2024 World Ag Expo conference, which will be hosted in Tulare, California on February 13th-15th.



The World Ag Expo offers thought-leadership seminars, live product and solution demos, as well as agriculture tours. As a leader in the UAV solutions space, Drone Nerds will showcase a variety of specialized drone platforms that are used to optimize agricultural operations, leading to increased crop yields and healthier plants.



Partnered with several leading drone manufacturers, Drone Nerds will have experts at its booth to talk through the different UAVs it will have on display, including DJI Matrice 350, Agras T20, Agras T40, Mavic 3 Enterprise, Mavic 3 Multispectral, as well as Sentera agricultural sensors, and more. Along with product displays, Drone Nerd’s UAV specialists will be available to audience members for insight into its autonomous drone and fleet management solutions.



For people interested in learning more about implementing UAVs into their agricultural operations, a Drone Nerd’s Enterprise UAV Specialist will deliver a speaking session on Thursday, February 15 from 2:30 PM - 3:25 PM at Seminar Trailer 2.



The speaking session, “How to Implement Complete Drone Solutions for Agricultural Operations,” will cover everything from how to start up and scale a drone program, to the different products and solutions that farmers and agronomists can leverage for NDVI analysis, land management, irrigation mapping, and so much more.



“Presenting at World Ag Expo is a great opportunity to help bring UAV education to agricultural operations large and small. There are many incredible solutions emerging every day to help make farming more efficient, from enhanced land management to fast access to crop health insights. UAVs help farmers identify pests or diseases with accurate, real-time monitoring,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.



Drone Nerds will be at World Ag Expo from February 13th-15th at booth #3108.



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com .



