Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 1 February 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLiselotte Sofie Hyveled 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.002,028 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


2,028 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLiselotte Sofie Hyveled 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.002,042 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


2,042 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.00131,760 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


131,760 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.00149,422 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


149,422 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0041,488 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


41,488 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0048,791 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


48,791 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 756.842,166 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


2,166 shares
DKK 756.84		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 756.842,548 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


2,548 shares
DKK 756.84		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLudovic Helfgott 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0037,346 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


37,346 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLudovic Helfgott 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0036,664 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


36,664 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLudovic Helfgott 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 756.8411,620 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


11,620 shares
DKK 756.84		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLudovic Helfgott 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 756.8411,407 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


11,407 shares
DKK 756.84		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonKarsten Munk Knudsen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0041,254 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


41,254 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonKarsten Munk Knudsen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0043,402 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


43,402 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonDouglas Langa 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0041,488 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


41,488 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonDouglas Langa 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0039,755 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


39,755 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonDouglas Langa 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 756.8422,027 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


22,027 shares
DKK 756.84		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonDouglas Langa 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 756.8419,878 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


19,878 shares
DKK 756.84		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonDouglas Langa
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, head of North America Operations
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		ADRs

 Identification codeNVO
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ADRs

c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 DKK 1,092.2516.31 ADRs 
    
    
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


16.31 ADRs
DKK 1,092.25
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-10
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonDouglas Langa
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, head of North America Operations
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		ADRs

 Identification codeNVO
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ADRs

c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 DKK 1,275.4910.42 ADRs 
    
    
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


10.42 ADRs
DKK 1,275.49
e)Date of the transaction2023-09-01
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMartin Holst Lange 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0016,780 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


16,780 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMartin Holst Lange 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0033,600 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


33,600 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonTania Sabroe 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.007,763 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


7,763 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonTania Sabroe 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0013,220 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


13,220 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonTania Sabroe 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 756.84413 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


413 shares
DKK 756.84		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonTania Sabroe 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 756.84702 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


702 shares
DKK 756.84		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMarcus Schindler 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0016,780 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


16,780 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMarcus Schindler 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0033,600 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


33,600 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonCamilla Sylvest 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0041,254 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


41,254 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonCamilla Sylvest 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0043,402 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


43,402 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonHenrik Ehlers Wulff 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0043,563 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


43,563 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonHenrik Ehlers Wulff 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0045,834 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


45,834 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Elizabeth DeLuca (US)
+1 609 580 9868
edel@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com

 

Company Announcement No 8 / 2024

