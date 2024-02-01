Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 1 February 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Liselotte Sofie Hyveled
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|2,028 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
2,028 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Liselotte Sofie Hyveled
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|2,042 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
2,042 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|131,760 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
131,760 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|149,422 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
149,422 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|41,488 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
41,488 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|48,791 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
48,791 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 756.84
|2,166 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
2,166 shares
DKK 756.84
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 756.84
|2,548 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
2,548 shares
DKK 756.84
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Ludovic Helfgott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|37,346 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
37,346 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Ludovic Helfgott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|36,664 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
36,664 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Ludovic Helfgott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 756.84
|11,620 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
11,620 shares
DKK 756.84
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Ludovic Helfgott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 756.84
|11,407 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
11,407 shares
DKK 756.84
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Karsten Munk Knudsen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|41,254 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
41,254 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Karsten Munk Knudsen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|43,402 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
43,402 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Douglas Langa
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|41,488 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
41,488 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Douglas Langa
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|39,755 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
39,755 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Douglas Langa
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 756.84
|22,027 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
22,027 shares
DKK 756.84
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Douglas Langa
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 756.84
|19,878 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
19,878 shares
DKK 756.84
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Douglas Langa
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, head of North America Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|ADRs
|Identification code
|NVO
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ADRs
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 1,092.25
|16.31 ADRs
|d)
|Aggregated information
16.31 ADRs
DKK 1,092.25
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Douglas Langa
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, head of North America Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|ADRs
|Identification code
|NVO
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ADRs
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 1,275.49
|10.42 ADRs
|d)
|Aggregated information
10.42 ADRs
DKK 1,275.49
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-09-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Martin Holst Lange
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|16,780 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
16,780 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Martin Holst Lange
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|33,600 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
33,600 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Tania Sabroe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|7,763 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
7,763 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Tania Sabroe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|13,220 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
13,220 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Tania Sabroe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 756.84
|413 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
413 shares
DKK 756.84
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Tania Sabroe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 756.84
|702 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
702 shares
DKK 756.84
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Marcus Schindler
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|16,780 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
16,780 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Marcus Schindler
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|33,600 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
33,600 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Camilla Sylvest
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|41,254 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
41,254 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Camilla Sylvest
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|43,402 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
43,402 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Henrik Ehlers Wulff
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|43,563 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
43,563 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Henrik Ehlers Wulff
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|45,834 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
45,834 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-01-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Company Announcement No 8 / 2024
Attachment