Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics Announce the Call for Submissions for the 2024 Best of Sensors Awards Program, 30 Years Celebrating the Best in the Sensors and Electronics Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge will bring together the sensors and electronics industry June 24-26 in Santa Clara, California. To celebrate the innovations, companies, and leaders making a difference in the industry, Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics today announce the call for nominations for the Best of Sensors Awards 2024 , which has honored the best in technologies, solutions, people, and companies in the sensors and electronics ecosystem for 30 years.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics said, “Sensors and electronics play vital roles across every field and sector. We are excited to officially open the 30th edition of the Best of Sensors Awards program, which will celebrate the technical achievements of innovations, as well as the efforts and accomplishments from individuals and companies in our industry.”

The Best of Sensors Awards call for nominations early bird deadline is February 29, 2024. The final deadline is April 26, 2024. For more information on the awards, click here .

The 2024 Categories include:

Product Innovation Awards:

AI/Machine Learning

Auto/Autonomous

Connectivity/LoRA Connectivity – NEW!

Cleantech/Sustainability

Data Acquisition/Analytics

Edge Technology - NEW!

Embedded Computing - NEW!

Industrial & Manufacturing

Instrumentation & Test

IoT

MEMS

Medical

Optical & Imaging

Power - NEW

Wearables



Excellence Awards:

Executive of the Year

Startup of the Year

Company of the Year

Woman of the Year

Rising Star of the Year



The Best of Sensors Awards finalists will be announced in May 2024. Winners will be announced at Sensors Converge, the only event covering the biggest design engineering trends, taking place June 24-26, 2024.

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the VIP Pass, which provides access to the entire event including pre-conference workshops; Conference Passes; and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to the Expo Hall. Early bird registration rates are available now through March 1, 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsconverge.com/sensorsconvergecom/register .

