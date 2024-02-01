End-of-Line Packaging Market Size Projected to Surge USD 8.0 Billion Growth by 2032, Exhibit a CAGR of 3.5%

Newark, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.7 billion end-of-line packaging market will reach USD 8.0 billion by 2032. The end-of-line packaging is advanced machinery utilised to produce several other products. They come in two varieties: fully and semi-automated. The fully automated system helps produce high-quality goods by incorporating machine vision, safety measures, and remote monitoring. Because they are completely automated, they need less labour and decrease the possibility of human error, which increases process efficiency overall. The automobile, packaging, food and beverage, electronics and semiconductor, and pharmaceutical industries use them extensively. The packaging industry's growing dependence on automation will expand the end-of-line packaging market. Because increased productivity and efficiency are highly desired in many manufacturing industries, packaging plays a critical role in these businesses. Lowering the amount of physical labour and raising total productivity are two benefits of automation.



Therefore, increasing automation in end-of-line solutions is anticipated to fuel market expansion. The market expansion of end-of-line packaging is anticipated to be aided by the growing desire to cut labour costs and production expenses. End-of-line packaging solutions lessen the need to continuously train a new workforce and allow for a greater focus on jobs that bring value. This lowers the possibility of human error-related risk and improves the production process.



Report Coverage and Details:



Key Insights on End-of-line Packaging Market



Europe will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The end-of-line package market is currently dominated in Europe due to the growing demand for various packaging standards for different products. The growth of the dairy, pharmaceutical, and packing equipment industries will significantly impact the end-of-line packaging sector in this nation. Increasing output, effectiveness, and handling safety is essential. There is significant demand. Automated end-of-line devices can help satisfy these rising demands. Manufacturers of machinery incorporate automation to benefit end users in Europe by lowering the handling and packaging capacity of end-of-line equipment. This includes enough levels due to moving from partially automated end-of-line systems to fully automated ones, such as machine views, security procedures, and even surveillance systems. These components will influence the market growth in the region.



The automatic segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.36 billion.



The automatic segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.36 billion. This is mainly because wrapping and labelling equipment can help with assembly-line product production. Automatic packaging appeals to many end users because it can streamline their workflow and increase efficiency. Certain packing machinery manufacturers have created new automation technologies to boost output, reduce lead times, and enhance quality.



The customised segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.13 billion.



The customised segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.13 billion. Since customised packaging is less expensive than standard packaging, small and medium-sized businesses—who already spend a significant amount of their budget on overhead—find it more appealing, fuelling the segment's growth.



The stand-alone segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.19 billion.



The stand-alone segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.19 billion. The growing interest in creative and specialised product launches from consumer packaged goods (CPG) firms contributes to the increased demand for standalone sectors. These results highlight the importance of comprehending customer behaviour and preferences to pinpoint possible growth areas for the end-of-line packaging market.



The food and beverages segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.31 billion.



The food and beverages segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.31 billion. The rising consumption of food and beverages and the increasing consumption of bottled beverages add impetus to the segment's growth.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Use of the robotic system in packaging



Robot hands are quickly included in the packaging process to increase manufacturing efficiency. Robotic devices reduce the physical tasks involved in packaging. An increase in manufacturing efficiency with a robotic arm results in cheap operating costs and excellent returns on investment. Use robotic systems for lightweight packing in end-of-line packaging to reduce damage risk.



Restraint: High initial investment



The expansion of the end-of-line packaging market needs to be improved by the high initial investment and maintenance costs associated with end-of-line packaging machinery. Furthermore, prospects for the growth of the end-of-line packaging market will be created by the quickening pace of the retail and e-commerce industries, the increasing use of automation, and the scarcity of skilled labour in developing nations. End-of-line packaging has also become emphasised due to the need to attract customers with visually appealing food packaging.



Opportunity: Increasing demand in the food business



Over the anticipated period, the end-of-line package industry will gain from rising food and beverage manufacturing demand. It is widely used in the food industry to produce foods and other beverage products since they must be appropriately packaged, branded, cartooned, and covered for retail trade displays. It also improves the security of the items during storage and transportation. Estimates indicate this will hasten the end-of-line packing market's growth in the upcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the end-of-line packaging market are:



● Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc.

● I.M.A. Industria Machine Automatiche

● MESPACK

● DS Smith plc

● Combi Packaging Systems

● ABB Ltd.

● Festo Corporation

● Krones AG

● Pro Mach,

● Syntegon Technology GmbH



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Technology:



● Semi-Automatic

● Automatic



By Order Type :



● Standard

● Customized



By Function:



● Integrated

● Palletizing

● Carton Erecting Sealing

● Stand Alone

● Labelling

● Stretch Wrapping

● Packing

● Others



By End-User:



● Pharmaceutical

● Automotive

● Consumer Products

● Food and Beverages

● Electronics and Semiconductor

● Chemical Products

● Others



About the report:



The global end-of-line packaging market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



