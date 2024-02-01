Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results and Announces New $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

PHOENIX, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Cavco") today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2023.



Third Quarter Summary

Net revenue was $447 million, down $54 million or 10.8% compared to $501 million in the third quarter of the prior year.

Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 22.4%, compared to 25.5% in the prior year.

Financial services Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 36.8%, compared to 46.6% in the prior year.

Income before income taxes was $44 million, down $32 million or 42.1% compared to $76 million in the prior year period.

Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $4.27 compared to $6.66 in the prior year quarter.

Backlogs totaled $160 million at the end of the quarter, with modules in backlog growing 3% from the September quarter. Due to a decrease in backlog average selling price, the backlog value was down $10 million, or 5.9%, sequentially from $170 million.

Stock repurchases were approximately $50 million in the quarter.



Commenting on the quarter, President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor said, "Despite winter months typically being slower, our orders written this quarter, on a same plant basis, were the highest in the last six quarters. Dealer orders continue to improve while the return of community orders still lies ahead. Our manufacturing and retail operations have executed very well through this downturn, and each of our plants is positioned to respond to improving conditions."

He continued, "Our continuing strong cash flow has enabled us to remain focused on the underlying critical need for quality, affordable homes. To that end, in December we were excited to announce our new Anthem series, the first nationally available HUD-approved manufactured duplex. This is a great example of how we are working with developers and community operators on innovative solutions to improve housing affordability."

Financial Results

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 426,939 $ 481,193 $ (54,254 ) (11.3 )% Financial services 19,830 19,410 420 2.2 % $ 446,769 $ 500,603 $ (53,834 ) (10.8 )% Factory-built modules sold 6,806 7,544 (738 ) (9.8 )% Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 4,160 4,442 (282 ) (6.3 )% Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 102,630 $ 108,328 $ (5,698 ) (5.3 )% Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 1,318,114 $ 1,613,392 $ (295,278 ) (18.3 )% Financial services 56,560 52,941 3,619 6.8 % $ 1,374,674 $ 1,666,333 $ (291,659 ) (17.5 )% Factory-built modules sold 21,124 25,649 (4,525 ) (17.6 )% Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 12,990 14,899 (1,909 ) (12.8 )% Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 101,471 $ 108,289 $ (6,818 ) (6.3 )%

In the factory-built housing segment, the decrease in Net revenue for the three and nine months was due to lower home sales volume and lower home selling prices, partially offset by the addition of Solitaire Homes.

Financial services segment Net revenue increased for the three and nine months from more insurance policies in force in the current period compared to the prior year, partially offset by reduced revenue from loan sales.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 95,756 $ 122,923 $ (27,167 ) (22.1 )% Financial services 7,295 9,045 (1,750 ) (19.3 )% $ 103,051 $ 131,968 $ (28,917 ) (21.9 )% Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 23.1 % 26.4 % N/A (3.3 )% Factory-built housing 22.4 % 25.5 % N/A (3.1 )% Financial services 36.8 % 46.6 % N/A (9.8 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 57,854 $ 54,127 $ 3,727 6.9 % Financial services 5,458 4,777 681 14.3 % $ 63,312 $ 58,904 $ 4,408 7.5 % Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 37,902 $ 68,796 $ (30,894 ) (44.9 )% Financial services 1,837 4,268 (2,431 ) (57.0 )% $ 39,739 $ 73,064 $ (33,325 ) (45.6 )% Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 309,631 $ 412,174 $ (102,543 ) (24.9 )% Financial services 18,256 22,117 (3,861 ) (17.5 )% $ 327,887 $ 434,291 $ (106,404 ) (24.5 )% Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 23.9 % 26.1 % N/A (2.2 )% Factory-built housing 23.5 % 25.5 % N/A (2.0 )% Financial services 32.3 % 41.8 % N/A (9.5 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 170,330 $ 176,690 $ (6,360 ) (3.6 )% Financial services 16,168 15,244 924 6.1 % $ 186,498 $ 191,934 $ (5,436 ) (2.8 )% Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 139,301 $ 235,484 $ (96,183 ) (40.8 )% Financial services 2,088 6,873 (4,785 ) (69.6 )% $ 141,389 $ 242,357 $ (100,968 ) (41.7 )%

In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit as a percent of Net revenue for the three and nine months was down primarily due to lower average selling price, partially offset by lower input costs.

In the financial services segment, Gross profit and Income from operations for the three months ended was negatively impacted by reduced loan sales. The nine months were negatively affected by lower loan sales and higher insurance claims from weather related events.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased for the three months primarily as a result of higher legal expenses and the added cost of Solitaire operations (acquired fourth quarter of fiscal 2023), partially offset by lower incentive compensation on reduced sales. For the nine months, Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased primarily as a result of lower incentive compensation on reduced sales, partially offset by the addition of Solitaire.



Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Change Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 35,987 $ 59,524 $ (23,537 ) (39.5 )% Diluted net income per share $ 4.27 $ 6.66 $ (2.39 ) (35.9 )% Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Change Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 123,883 $ 193,242 $ (69,359 ) (35.9 )% Diluted net income per share $ 14.34 $ 21.55 $ (7.21 ) (33.5 )%

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in millions) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net revenue Unrealized gains (losses) recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment $ 0.4 $ 0.7 $ 0.4 $ (0.5 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits — (0.6 ) — (5.1 ) Legal and other expense related to the Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry, including indemnified costs of a former officer (2.0 ) (0.8 ) (3.0 ) (3.6 ) Other income expense, net Corporate unrealized gains (losses) recognized during the period on securities held 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.3 (1.2 )

2024 Stock Repurchase Program

On January 30, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new $100 million stock repurchase program that may be used to purchase its outstanding common stock. This increases the total available to $139 million including the amount remaining under the program announced in 2023.

The purchases may be made in the open market or one or more privately negotiated transactions in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. While there is no expiration date, the actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other strategic capital needs and opportunities. The plan does not obligate Cavco to acquire any particular amount of common stock and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The Company expects to finance the program from existing cash resources.

Conference Call Details

Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, February 2, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register here to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. In general, all statements that are not historical in nature are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically included, for example, in discussions regarding the manufactured housing industry; our financial performance and operating results; and the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business, financial condition and results of operations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Factors that could cause such differences to occur include, but are not limited to: the impact of local or national emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, including such impacts from state and federal regulatory action that restricts our ability to operate our business in the ordinary course and impacts on (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products, (ii) our supply chain and the availability of raw materials for the manufacture of our products, (iii) the availability of labor and the health and safety of our workforce and (iv) our liquidity and access to the capital markets; labor shortages and the pricing and availability of transportation or raw materials; increased health and safety incidents; our ability to negotiate reasonable collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing certain employees; increases in the rate of cancellations of home sales orders; our ability to successfully integrate past acquisitions or future acquisitions; involvement in vertically integrated lines of business, including manufactured housing consumer finance, commercial finance and insurance; information technology failures or cyber incidents; our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, suppliers and employees; our participation in certain financing programs for the purchase of our products by industry distributors and consumers, which may expose us to additional risk of credit loss; our exposure to significant warranty and construction defect claims; our exposure to claims and liabilities relating to products supplied to the Company or work done by subcontractors; our contingent repurchase obligations related to wholesale financing provided to industry distributors; a write-off of all or part of our goodwill; our ability to maintain relationships with independent distributors; our business and operations being concentrated in certain geographic regions; taxation authorities initiating or successfully asserting tax positions which are contrary to ours; governmental and regulatory disruption, including (i) prolonged delays by Congress and the President to approve budgets or continuing appropriations resolutions to facilitate the operation of the federal government or (ii) shutdowns or delays at the Mexico border; curtailment of available financing from home-only lenders and increased lending regulations; the effect of increasing interest rates on our customer's ability to finance home purchases; availability of wholesale financing and limited floor plan lenders; market forces, rising interest rates, fluctuations in exchange rates and housing demand fluctuations; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; competition; general deterioration in economic conditions and turmoil in the financial markets; unfavorable zoning ordinances; extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of manufactured housing; potential financial impact on the Company from the recently settled regulatory action by the SEC against the Company, including potential higher insurance costs as a result of such action, potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer and the Company's potential ongoing indemnification obligations related to ongoing litigation not involving the Company; losses not covered by our director and officer insurance, which may be large, adversely impacting financial performance; loss of any of our executive officers; liquidity and ability to raise capital may be limited; and organizational document provisions delaying or making a change in control more difficult; together with all of the other risks described in our filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 1, 2023 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Cavco expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, as required by law. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 30,

2023 April 1,

2023 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 352,808 $ 271,427 Restricted cash, current 13,215 11,728 Accounts receivable, net 70,501 89,347 Short-term investments 16,819 14,978 Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 11,855 17,019 Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 48,817 43,414 Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 2,135 640 Inventories 236,649 263,150 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,248 92,876 Total current assets 833,047 804,579 Restricted cash 585 335 Investments 16,099 18,639 Consumer loans receivable, net 24,279 27,129 Commercial loans receivable, net 38,836 53,890 Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 2,784 4,033 Property, plant and equipment, net 224,216 228,278 Goodwill 120,744 114,547 Other intangibles, net 28,613 29,790 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,393 26,755 Total assets $ 1,326,596 $ 1,307,975 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 23,928 $ 30,730 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 247,244 262,661 Total current liabilities 271,172 293,391 Operating lease liabilities 33,285 21,678 Other liabilities 7,651 7,820 Deferred income taxes 5,788 7,581 Redeemable noncontrolling interest — 1,219 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,381,147 and 9,337,125 shares, respectively; Outstanding 8,345,812 and 8,665,324, respectively 94 93 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,035,335 and 671,801 shares, respectively (262,072 ) (164,452 ) Additional paid-in capital 277,847 271,950 Retained earnings 993,193 869,310 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (362 ) (615 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,008,700 976,286 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 1,326,596 $ 1,307,975





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net revenue $ 446,769 $ 500,603 $ 1,374,674 $ 1,666,333 Cost of sales 343,718 368,635 1,046,787 1,232,042 Gross profit 103,051 131,968 327,887 434,291 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,312 58,904 186,498 191,934 Income from operations 39,739 73,064 141,389 242,357 Interest income 5,234 3,581 15,664 6,746 Interest expense (842 ) (216 ) (1,365 ) (610 ) Other (expense) income, net (224 ) (348 ) 557 (291 ) Income before income taxes 43,907 76,081 156,245 248,202 Income tax expense (7,920 ) (16,492 ) (32,274 ) (54,721 ) Net income 35,987 59,589 123,971 193,481 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest — 65 88 239 Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 35,987 $ 59,524 $ 123,883 $ 193,242 Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders Basic $ 4.31 $ 6.71 $ 14.47 $ 21.72 Diluted $ 4.27 $ 6.66 $ 14.34 $ 21.55 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 8,358,389 8,870,565 8,561,209 8,897,405 Diluted 8,432,471 8,936,075 8,640,288 8,969,104





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Capital expenditures $ 4,767 $ 7,662 $ 13,237 $ 40,850 Depreciation $ 4,228 $ 3,389 $ 12,677 $ 10,663 Amortization of other intangibles $ 392 $ 501 $ 1,177 $ 1,511



