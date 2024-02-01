The Creative CEO: How Designers are Transforming Leadership Roles

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



There’s no denying that CEOs need management and leadership skills. But in today’s intensely competitive and continually evolving marketplace, they also need more: design thinking, innovation, human-centered focus, and the ability to adapt and pivot. According to a survey, 85 percent of companies have Founders or C-level executives weighing in on design decisions. The business leadership field is experiencing a significant transformation, reevaluating the conventional path to becoming the CEO. The corporate governance story is being reshaped by creative brains, especially designers, who are becoming strong leaders.

Today’s top executives have received business education way before innovation was a significant part of “MBA” programs. They are compensated with experience but miss out on human-centered design, technology, and innovation training. This hampers companies, as they are trained to be problem solvers rather than trailblazers. Designers, on the other hand, are gearing up for this new role.

Within the digital design industry, designers have outgrown their traditional roles, morphing into leaders. Beyond visual aesthetics, they now serve as pivotal connectors between business concepts, user needs, and technical execution. The transformation process involves rigorous hypothesis testing, market validation, and strategy alignment with business goals and objectives.

Nowadays, designers have the ability to excel in business strategies by incorporating a user-centric touch, design thinking, imagination, and a deep understanding of user needs, values, and desires. They excel in creative problem-solving and the intricate interplay between technology, user experience, and business.

XDS Design Systems Logo

Michael “Mike” Carrick, co-founder of XDS Experience Design Systems, sheds light on the complex business value inherent in design. Having extensive experience in startups and Fortune-500 companies, spanning from ideation to design and execution, Mike has a strong track record in leading high-performance user-experience teams. He advocates for the integration of design systems into operational frameworks, citing their potential to significantly transform businesses. According to CarrickMike, “Design systems represent a strategic elevation of design within the corporate hierarchy.”

The evolution of designers into CEOs is intricately tied to their pivotal role in shaping businesses through design. Mike showcases how designers, equipped with creativity, systematic thinking, and a blend of technical and business acumen, can become architects of innovation and efficiency within a company. The role of designers has evolved from visual design to UX designer to design researcher to design strategist, as advocated by Mike, represents a strategic elevation of design and responsibility within the corporate hierarchy. This shift positions designers not merely as contributors but as core drivers in business strategy, thus highlighting the potential for designers to assume leadership roles, even the role of a CEO.

In the quest to redefine CEO leadership, designers face challenges as they navigate the transition from primarily creative roles to strategic leadership positions. The demand for a broader understanding of business operations requires designers to expand their skill sets. Additionally, entrenched corporate structures and potential resistance from established leadership might pose initial roadblocks. This is nothing new for designers as they are very adaptive to the changing landscape of their roles, and excel in these circumstances.

Additionally, these challenges are accompanied by unprecedented opportunities.

“Designers using design thinking are adept at collaborating with cross-functional teams, aligning priorities, defining KPIs, and much more, ensuring a lasting positive impact on organizations,” Mike states.

Armed with a profound understanding of user needs, designers are well-positioned to reshape business practices, placing user experience at the forefront. The iterative nature of design thinking and the agility instilled by design training enable designers to tackle complex challenges with innovative solutions.

As businesses lock horns with technological advancements and shifting consumer expectations, the capabilities of CEOs need to evolve. This concept is already exemplified in various industries by companies led by individuals who were formerly designers by trade. Creative minds, particularly designers, are poised to redefine leadership by bringing a deep understanding of user experience to the forefront of organizational decision-making.





Media Contact:

Name: Mike Carrick

Email: contact@xdsystems.co



