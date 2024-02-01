TopBuild to Acquire Pest Control Insulation

National Specialty Distributor of Customized Insulation Products

$24 Million Annual Revenue

Blue Chip Client Base

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Pest Control Insulation, a specialty distribution company focused on blended, customized insulation products, accessories, and equipment for sale exclusively to the pest control industry. Pest Control Insulation’s national customer base includes some of the largest pest control services companies in the country. In 2023, Pest Control Insulation generated approximately $24 million of revenue. The transaction is expected to close within 30 days.

Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild, noted, “Pest Control Insulation is an excellent addition to our Specialty Distribution segment. Their specialized fiberglass and custom blended cellulose products differentiate their service offering and their customer base includes a roster of blue-chip pest control companies.

“We are also excited that one of the owners of Pest Control Insulation is joining TopBuild where he will focus on the continued growth of this specialty distribution business throughout the country. He leads a strong and dedicated team, and we welcome all of them to our Company.”

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 240 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801