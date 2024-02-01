Aileron Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Event on February 15, 2024

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aileron”) (NASDAQ: ALRN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader event titled, “Clinical Perspectives on Treating Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis” on Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET.



Aileron management will be joined by pulmonary care medicine experts including:

Fernando J. Martinez, M.D., M.S., Chief of the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Division at Weill Cornell Medicine

Tejaswini Kulkarni, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Professor of Pulmonology, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine and Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program at University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine

Andreas Günther, M.D., Senior Physician of Pulmonology and Intensive Care Medicine and Chief Physician of Pulmonology and Internal Intensive Care Medicine at Agaplesion Evang. Central Hesse Hospital; Professor of Interstitial and Rare Lung Diseases at Justus Liebig University



The event will include a panel discussion of emerging therapies including LTI-03, Aileron’s novel Caveolin-1-related peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival and inhibition of profibrotic signaling, followed by a question-and-answer panel with the physicians.

To access the event, please dial +1 646-876-9923 (domestic) or +44 208-080-6591 (international) and reference webinar ID: 953 9620 1729 and passcode: 554257 when prompted by the operator. A live webcast of the event can be accessed at https://investors.aileronrx.com/events-presentations/investor-events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Aileron's lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. Currently, LTI-03 is being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with topline results expected to be reported by the end of 2Q24. Aileron's second product candidate, LTI-01, is a proenzyme that has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions. LTI-01 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and EU and Fast Track Designation in the US.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Argot Partners

aileron@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902