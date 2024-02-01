Renoun Skis Presents Exclusive Webinar Announcing Netcapital Campaign Launch

Burlington, VT, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renoun Skis is set to host an exclusive webinar in 2 weeks, on February 15th at 1:30 PM PST. CEO Rob Golden and Founder Cyrus Schenck will discuss the recent launch of their crowdfunding campaign on Netcapital . Attendees will gain insights into the market opportunities that lie ahead.

Traditional ski brands prioritize retailers over customers with high-cost operating models and low-margin distribution channels. Renoun stands out against the competition by placing emphasis on several key factors: Product innovation, quality, targeted marketing, pricing strategies, customer support, sustainability, inventory management, research, and development.

Why invest in Renoun Skis?



Achieved profitability at just 1,100 skis sold per year.

Currently, 34% of their customers have re-purchased new skis.

Won two ISPO Gold Awards, the top award in the industry.

Sixty thousand active subscribers with 100K total emails registered.

Award-winning, patented, proprietary ski performance technology.

For those interested, reservations for the webinar can be made here .





