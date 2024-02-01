Investigation Into Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Silicon Laboratories Inc. (“Silicon Labs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLAB) complied with federal securities laws. On January 29, 2024, the Company postponed its scheduled earnings conference call, disclosing that it “determined that a material weakness in internal control related to the operation and documentation of certain inventory controls existed as of December 30, 2023. The delay in reporting allows additional time to evaluate the impact, if any, of the material weakness on the company's financial reporting as of the end of the quarterly period.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



