Adverum Biotechnologies will Host Webcast to Review LUNA Phase 2 Preliminary Efficacy and Safety Results on February 8, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that the company will host a webcast to review preliminary efficacy and safety data from its ongoing LUNA Phase 2 study of ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 8:00am ET. The webcast will include Szilard Kiss, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medical College and an investigator in Adverum’s LUNA Phase 2 study. Adverum will further detail these preliminary results at the 47th Annual Meeting of the Macula Society. The preliminary LUNA results will include safety and efficacy data at both the 2E11 and 6E10 dose levels. LUNA was fully enrolled in August 2023.

Macula Society Meeting Presentation Information Title: Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Preliminary Results from the Phase 2 LUNA Study Date / Time: Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 10:56am ET, 7:56 am PT Session: AMD II Neovascular Trials Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, Clinical Associate Professor at University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

The presentation from Macula Society will be available on the News and Publications section of Adverum’s website shortly after the presentation.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Adverum will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 8:00 am ET to discuss the preliminary safety and efficacy data from the LUNA Phase 2 study of Ixo-vec. To access the webcast presentation, please click here.

The on-demand webcast presentation may be accessed under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of Adverum’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the capabilities of its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians’ offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, by overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the anticipated release of initial preliminary efficacy and safety data from the LUNA trial. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including risks inherent to, without limitation: Adverum’s novel technology, which makes it difficult to predict the timing of commencement and completion of clinical trials; regulatory uncertainties; enrollment uncertainties; the results of early clinical trials not always being predictive of future clinical trials and results; and the potential for future complications or side effects in connection with use of Ixo-vec. Additional risks and uncertainties facing Adverum are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Adverum’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including Adverum’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Adverum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

