Crispmind Set to Revolutionize Cryptocurrency Spending with Tectum Emission Token Listing on Travala.

Mahe, Seychelles, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the latest approach in the landscape of cryptocurrency spending, the company has revolutionized cryptocurrency spending with the Tectum Emission Token listing on Travala. The company empowers $TET holders to use them for payments for their holiday expenses without converting to fiat. The Tectum Emission Token is the driving force behind the Tectum blockchain and its extensive ecosystem, enabling seamless transactions. Validators within the network stake a specific amount of tokens to process transactions on their respective nodes, while merchants conduct transactions and pay commissions in TET. This unique system ensures the sustainability of the cryptocurrency, adding intrinsic value to its use cases.

In addition, Crispmind's innovative move to list Tectum Tokens aims to eliminate these inefficiencies and enhance how people send cryptocurrencies. With this collaboration, Travala emerges as the ideal platform for this transformative endeavor. The travel agency allows users to pay for tourism and hospitality services without converting their crypto holdings to fiat. Tectum Emission Token is set to be listed on Travala by joining the ranks of well-established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, USDC, and USDT on the platform. This strategic approach ensures that new and existing users can seamlessly send Tectum Tokens and spend them directly from their Wallets.

Moreover, the $TET token holders can access many services from the specified date and time, such as flight tickets, travel gift cards, hotel bookings, travel credits, tourism-related activities, and commitment to enhancing cryptocurrency usability.

Furthermore, Crispmind's dedication to making Bitcoin spendable is evident through its innovative applications, such as SoftNote Bills and SoftNote Cash. The listing of TET on Travala serves as a testament to Tectum's overarching pledge to make cryptocurrencies more accessible and spendable in everyday transactions.

About Crispmind:

Crispmind is a top-notch software development company with decades of experience developing cost-effective and customer-centric solutions. For several years, this establishment has leveraged the experience and expertise of the best developers to create ground-breaking products and services.

This ranges from secure messaging and user authentication to the fastest layer 1 blockchain, distributed ledgers, and cryptocurrency. Its innovative approach has seen Crispmind onboard private companies and governmental institutions as clients. Regardless of the project, the principle of this company has always been to "create simple solutions for complex problems.”

Additionally, this tech company plans its new projects with new approaches and aims to bring innovations as well. The projects include Tectum - the fastest layer 1 blockchain in the world with a proof of utility consensus protocol and zero-knowledge proof system. Tectum Wallet - a comprehensive blockchain wallet that is simple to use and enables people to manage their digital assets in one place. SoftNote Bills - crypto cash that makes Bitcoin more spendable. X-Factor Authenticator - a quantum-proof three-factor authentication protocol that utilizes a human-machine security algorithm to ensure maximum security.

Website URL: https://tectum.io/ , https://www.softnote.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



